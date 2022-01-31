TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Sunday, January 30, 2022 _____ 082 FPUS54 KSHV 310818 ZFPSHV Zone Forecasts National Weather Service Shreveport LA 218 AM CST Mon Jan 31 2022 TXZ096-010330- Red River- Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata 218 AM CST Mon Jan 31 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Chance of light rain in the evening, then a slight chance of light rain after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Slight chance of light rain in the morning, then a chance of light rain in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain in the evening, then rain and light freezing rain after midnight. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. Light rain, light freezing rain likely and a chance of light snow in the morning, then a chance of light rain, light freezing rain and light snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 40. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 15. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ108>111-010330- Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris- Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg, Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha 218 AM CST Mon Jan 31 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs this afternoon in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of light rain in the evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...A 40 percent chance of light rain in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain in the evening, then rain and light freezing rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. Light rain, light freezing rain likely and a chance of light snow in the morning, then a chance of light rain, light freezing rain and light snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 40. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ112-010330- Cass- Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs, and Queen City 218 AM CST Mon Jan 31 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of light rain in the evening. Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...A 30 percent chance of light rain in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. Light rain and light freezing rain likely in the morning, then a chance of light rain, light freezing rain and light snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ126-138-010330- Marion-Harrison- Including the cities of Jefferson and Marshall 218 AM CST Mon Jan 31 2022 .TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...A 30 percent chance of light rain in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Temperatures rising into the lower 40s after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. Light rain and light freezing rain likely in the morning, then a chance of light rain, light freezing rain and light snow in the afternoon. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ137-010330- Gregg- Including the city of Longview 218 AM CST Mon Jan 31 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy through mid morning, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...A 40 percent chance of light rain in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. Light rain and light freezing rain likely in the morning, then a chance of light rain, light freezing rain and light snow in the afternoon. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ125-010330- Upshur- Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy 218 AM CST Mon Jan 31 2022 .TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...A 40 percent chance of light rain in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, rain. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. Light rain and light freezing rain likely in the morning, then a chance of light rain, light freezing rain and light snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ124-010330- Wood- Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins 218 AM CST Mon Jan 31 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy through mid morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...A 50 percent chance of light rain in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain in the evening, then rain and light freezing rain after midnight. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. Light rain, light freezing rain likely and a chance of light snow in the morning, then a slight chance of light rain, light freezing rain and light snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. .FRIDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. $$ TXZ136-010330- Smith- Including the city of Tyler 218 AM CST Mon Jan 31 2022 .TODAY...Slight chance of showers through mid morning, then a chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...A 40 percent chance of light rain in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, rain. Lows around 30. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. Light rain and light freezing rain likely in the morning, then a chance of light rain, light freezing rain and light snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. .FRIDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 40. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ149-010330- Cherokee- Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk 218 AM CST Mon Jan 31 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...A 40 percent chance of light rain in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Temperatures rising into the lower 40s after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. Light rain and light freezing rain likely in the morning, then a chance of light rain, light freezing rain and light snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. .FRIDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ150-010330- Rusk- Including the city of Henderson 218 AM CST Mon Jan 31 2022 .TODAY...Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...A 40 percent chance of light rain in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Temperatures rising into the mid 40s after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. Light rain and light freezing rain likely in the morning, then a chance of light rain, light freezing rain and light snow in the afternoon. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ151-010330- Panola- Including the city of Carthage 218 AM CST Mon Jan 31 2022 .TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...A 30 percent chance of light rain in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Temperatures rising into the mid 40s after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. Light rain likely in the morning, then a chance of light rain, light freezing rain and light snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Temperatures falling into the lower 30s in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ153-010330- Shelby- Including the city of Center 218 AM CST Mon Jan 31 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...A 30 percent chance of light rain in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then rain after midnight. Rain may be heavy at times after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Temperatures rising into the lower 50s after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. Light rain likely in the morning, then a chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Temperatures falling into the lower 30s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. .FRIDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ152-010330- Nacogdoches- Including the city of Nacogdoches 218 AM CST Mon Jan 31 2022 .TODAY...Slight chance of showers through mid morning, then a chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...A 40 percent chance of light rain in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Temperatures rising into the upper 40s after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. Light rain likely in the morning, then a chance of light rain, light freezing rain and light snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Temperatures falling into the lower 30s in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ165-010330- Angelina- Including the city of Lufkin 218 AM CST Mon Jan 31 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...A 40 percent chance of light rain in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Temperatures rising into the lower 50s after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. Light rain likely in the morning, then a chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Temperatures falling into the lower 30s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ166-167-010330- San Augustine-Sabine- Including the cities of San Augustine, Hemphill, and Pineland 218 AM CST Mon Jan 31 2022 .TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers. Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...A 30 percent chance of light rain in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then rain after midnight. Rain may be heavy at times after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Temperatures rising into the mid 50s after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. Light rain likely in the morning, then a chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Temperatures falling into the lower 30s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. .FRIDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. $$