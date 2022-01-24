TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Sunday, January 23, 2022 _____ 321 FPUS54 KSHV 240844 ZFPSHV Zone Forecasts National Weather Service Shreveport LA 244 AM CST Mon Jan 24 2022 TXZ096-250315- Red River- Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata 244 AM CST Mon Jan 24 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ108-250315- Franklin- Including the city of Mount Vernon 244 AM CST Mon Jan 24 2022 .TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. .THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ109-250315- Titus- Including the city of Mount Pleasant 244 AM CST Mon Jan 24 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...then becoming sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ111-250315- Morris- Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha 244 AM CST Mon Jan 24 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. South winds 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ110-250315- Camp- Including the city of Pittsburg 244 AM CST Mon Jan 24 2022 .TODAY...Slight chance of showers early in the afternoon. Chance of showers in the late afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. South winds 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. .THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ112-250315- Cass- Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs, and Queen City 244 AM CST Mon Jan 24 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers early in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the late afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent. .TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers in the early evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ126-250315- Marion- Including the city of Jefferson 244 AM CST Mon Jan 24 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then cloudy with slight chance of showers early in the afternoon. Cloudy with chance of showers in the late afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Chance of showers in the early evening, then a slight chance of showers during the mid and late evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of showers 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ125-250315- Upshur- Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy 244 AM CST Mon Jan 24 2022 .TODAY...A 40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 mph. .TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers in the early evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. .THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ124-250315- Wood- Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins 244 AM CST Mon Jan 24 2022 .TODAY...A 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. South winds 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. .THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ136-250315- Smith- Including the city of Tyler 244 AM CST Mon Jan 24 2022 .TODAY...A 50 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 15 mph. .TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ137-250315- Gregg- Including the city of Longview 244 AM CST Mon Jan 24 2022 .TODAY...A 50 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Chance of showers in the early evening, then a slight chance of showers during the mid and late evening. Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of showers 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. .THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ138-250315- Harrison- Including the city of Marshall 244 AM CST Mon Jan 24 2022 .TODAY...A 40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers just after midnight. Cloudy. Lows around 40. South winds 5 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of showers 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent. $$ TXZ151-250315- Panola- Including the city of Carthage 244 AM CST Mon Jan 24 2022 .TODAY...Chance of showers in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Chance of showers through the early morning. Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of showers 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent. $$ TXZ150-250315- Rusk- Including the city of Henderson 244 AM CST Mon Jan 24 2022 .TODAY...Chance of showers early in the afternoon. Showers likely in the late afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers just after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of showers 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. .THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent. $$ TXZ149-250315- Cherokee- Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk 244 AM CST Mon Jan 24 2022 .TODAY...Slight chance of showers in the late morning. Showers likely in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers just after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 mph becoming north after midnight. Chance of showers 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent. $$ TXZ165-250315- Angelina- Including the city of Lufkin 244 AM CST Mon Jan 24 2022 .TODAY...Chance of showers in the late morning. Showers in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers likely in the early evening, then a chance of showers from mid evening through the early morning. Slight chance of showers well after midnight. Cloudy. Temperatures nearly steady in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 mph becoming north after midnight. Chance of showers 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent. $$ TXZ152-250315- Nacogdoches- Including the city of Nacogdoches 244 AM CST Mon Jan 24 2022 .TODAY...Slight chance of showers in the late morning. Showers likely in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers likely in the early evening, then a chance of showers from mid evening through the early morning. Cloudy. Temperatures nearly steady in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 mph becoming north after midnight. Chance of showers 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent. $$ TXZ153-250315- Shelby- Including the city of Center 244 AM CST Mon Jan 24 2022 .TODAY...Chance of showers early in the afternoon. Showers likely in the late afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers likely in the early evening, then a chance of showers from mid evening through the early morning. Slight chance of showers well after midnight. Cloudy. Temperatures nearly steady in the mid 40s. South winds 5 mph becoming north after midnight. Chance of showers 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent. $$ TXZ166-250315- San Augustine- Including the city of San Augustine 244 AM CST Mon Jan 24 2022 .TODAY...Slight chance of showers in the late morning. Showers likely early in the afternoon, then showers in the late afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers just after midnight. Slight chance of showers well after midnight. Cloudy. Temperatures nearly steady in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 mph becoming north after midnight. Chance of showers 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent. $$ TXZ167-250315- Sabine- Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland 244 AM CST Mon Jan 24 2022 .TODAY...Slight chance of showers in the late morning. Showers likely early in the afternoon, then showers in the late afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers in the early evening, then showers likely during the mid and late evening. Chance of showers after midnight. Cloudy. Temperatures nearly steady in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 mph becoming north after midnight. Chance of showers 80 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent. $$ LAZ001-002-250315- Caddo-Bossier- Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City 244 AM CST Mon Jan 24 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then cloudy with slight chance of showers early in the afternoon. Cloudy with chance of showers in the late afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 15 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent. .TONIGHT...A 40 percent chance of showers through the early morning. Cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent. $$