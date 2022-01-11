TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Monday, January 10, 2022

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

342 AM CST Tue Jan 11 2022

TXZ096-120315-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

342 AM CST Tue Jan 11 2022

.TODAY...Widespread frost through mid morning. Mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 mph becoming southwest

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Areas of frost well after midnight. Partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of frost through mid morning. Mostly sunny.

Highs around 60. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ108>111-120315-

Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,

Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha

342 AM CST Tue Jan 11 2022

.TODAY...Widespread frost through mid morning. Mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of frost through mid morning. Partly cloudy in

the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ136-120315-

Smith-

Including the city of Tyler

342 AM CST Tue Jan 11 2022

.TODAY...Widespread frost through mid morning. Sunny in the

morning...then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 5 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s.

$$

TXZ124-125-120315-

Wood-Upshur-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, Hawkins,

Gilmer, and Big Sandy

342 AM CST Tue Jan 11 2022

.TODAY...Widespread frost through mid morning. Sunny in the

morning...then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of frost through mid morning. Partly cloudy in

the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s.

$$

TXZ126-137-138-120315-

Marion-Gregg-Harrison-

Including the cities of Jefferson, Longview, and Marshall

342 AM CST Tue Jan 11 2022

.TODAY...Widespread frost through mid morning. Mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 mph becoming southwest

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s.

$$

TXZ150-151-153-120315-

Rusk-Panola-Shelby-

Including the cities of Henderson, Carthage, and Center

342 AM CST Tue Jan 11 2022

.TODAY...Widespread frost through mid morning. Mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 mph becoming south in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s.

$$

TXZ149-152-120315-

Cherokee-Nacogdoches-

Including the cities of Jacksonville, Rusk, and Nacogdoches

342 AM CST Tue Jan 11 2022

.TODAY...Widespread frost through mid morning. Mostly sunny in

the morning...then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s. Northeast winds 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers in the early evening.

Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s.

$$

TXZ166-167-120315-

San Augustine-Sabine-

Including the cities of San Augustine, Hemphill, and Pineland

342 AM CST Tue Jan 11 2022

.TODAY...Widespread frost through mid morning. Mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. West winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s.

$$

TXZ165-120315-

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

342 AM CST Tue Jan 11 2022

.TODAY...Widespread frost through mid morning. Mostly sunny in

the morning...then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. West winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s.

$$

LAZ001-002-120315-

Caddo-Bossier-

Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City

342 AM CST Tue Jan 11 2022

.TODAY...Widespread frost through mid morning. Mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 mph becoming south in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Areas of frost well after midnight. Becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of frost through mid morning. Mostly cloudy in

the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s.

$$

LAZ003-004-012-120315-

Webster-Claiborne-Bienville-

Including the cities of Minden, Springhill, Homer, Haynesville,

Arcadia, Ringgold, and Gibsland

342 AM CST Tue Jan 11 2022

.TODAY...Widespread frost through mid morning. Sunny. Highs in

the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 mph becoming southeast in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Areas of frost well after midnight. Partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of frost through mid morning. Mostly cloudy in

the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s.

$$

LAZ005-006-120315-

Lincoln-Union-

Including the cities of Ruston, Farmerville, and Bernice

342 AM CST Tue Jan 11 2022

.TODAY...Widespread frost through mid morning. Sunny. Highs in

the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Areas of frost after midnight. Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 30s. South winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of frost through mid morning. Mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

LAZ013-014-120315-

Jackson-Ouachita-

Including the cities of Jonesboro and Monroe

342 AM CST Tue Jan 11 2022

.TODAY...Widespread frost through mid morning. Sunny. Highs in

the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Areas of frost well after midnight. Partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of frost through mid morning. Partly cloudy.

Highs around 60. Southwest winds 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s.

$$

LAZ010-011-120315-

De Soto-Red River-

Including the cities of Mansfield, Stonewall, Logansport,

Coushatta, and Martin

342 AM CST Tue Jan 11 2022

.TODAY...Widespread frost through mid morning. Mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s.

$$

