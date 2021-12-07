TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Monday, December 6, 2021 _____ 464 FPUS54 KSHV 070848 ZFPSHV Zone Forecasts National Weather Service Shreveport LA 248 AM CST Tue Dec 7 2021 TXZ112-080330- Cass- Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs, and Queen City 248 AM CST Tue Dec 7 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy...becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Temperatures falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. Chance of showers 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ096-080330- Red River- Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata 248 AM CST Tue Dec 7 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy, warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. .FRIDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ108>111-080330- Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris- Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg, Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha 248 AM CST Tue Dec 7 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy, warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers through the early morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms well after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Temperatures falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. Chance of showers 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ124-125-080330- Wood-Upshur- Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, Hawkins, Gilmer, and Big Sandy 248 AM CST Tue Dec 7 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. East winds 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Temperatures falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. Chance of showers 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ126-138-080330- Marion-Harrison- Including the cities of Jefferson and Marshall 248 AM CST Tue Dec 7 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy...becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 60. East winds 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. East winds 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening. Slight chance of thunderstorms from mid evening through the overnight. Chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperatures falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ136-137-080330- Smith-Gregg- Including the cities of Tyler and Longview 248 AM CST Tue Dec 7 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy...becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Temperatures falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. Chance of showers 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ149-150-080330- Cherokee-Rusk- Including the cities of Jacksonville, Rusk, and Henderson 248 AM CST Tue Dec 7 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy...becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperatures falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. Chance of showers 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ151-153-080330- Panola-Shelby- Including the cities of Carthage and Center 248 AM CST Tue Dec 7 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy...becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperatures falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. Chance of showers 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ152-165-080330- Nacogdoches-Angelina- Including the cities of Nacogdoches and Lufkin 248 AM CST Tue Dec 7 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy...becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 70. East winds 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperatures falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. Chance of showers 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ166-167-080330- San Augustine-Sabine- Including the cities of San Augustine, Hemphill, and Pineland 248 AM CST Tue Dec 7 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 70. East winds 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Chance of showers through mid afternoon, then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the late afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Temperatures falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ LAZ017-018-080330- Sabine-Natchitoches- Including the cities of Many, Zwolle, Pleasant Hill, and Natchitoches 248 AM CST Tue Dec 7 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperatures falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ LAZ010-011-080330- De Soto-Red River- Including the cities of Mansfield, Stonewall, Logansport, Coushatta, and Martin 248 AM CST Tue Dec 7 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Temperatures rising into the mid 60s after midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperatures falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. Chance of showers 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ LAZ001-002-080330- Caddo-Bossier- Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City 248 AM CST Tue Dec 7 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy...becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. East winds 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperatures falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. Chance of showers 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ LAZ003-004-080330- Webster-Claiborne- Including the cities of Minden, Springhill, Homer, and Haynesville 248 AM CST Tue Dec 7 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy...becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 mph becoming northeast after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the early evening, then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms from mid evening through the overnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperatures falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. Chance of showers 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ 13 _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather