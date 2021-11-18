TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, November 17, 2021

_____

092 FPUS54 KSHV 180935

ZFPSHV

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

335 AM CST Thu Nov 18 2021

TXZ096-190315-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

335 AM CST Thu Nov 18 2021

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 7 AM CST

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around

60. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

$$

TXZ108-190315-

Franklin-

Including the city of Mount Vernon

335 AM CST Thu Nov 18 2021

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 7 AM CST

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Windy. Highs

around 60. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

$$

TXZ109-190315-

Titus-

Including the city of Mount Pleasant

335 AM CST Thu Nov 18 2021

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 7 AM CST

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around

60. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

$$

TXZ111-190315-

Morris-

Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples,

and Omaha

335 AM CST Thu Nov 18 2021

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 7 AM CST

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around

60. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. South

winds 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

$$

TXZ110-190315-

Camp-

Including the city of Pittsburg

335 AM CST Thu Nov 18 2021

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 7 AM CST

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around

60. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. East winds 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

$$

TXZ112-190315-

Cass-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

and Queen City

335 AM CST Thu Nov 18 2021

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 7 AM CST

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around

60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ126-190315-

Marion-

Including the city of Jefferson

335 AM CST Thu Nov 18 2021

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 7 AM CST

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

through mid morning, then partly cloudy in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. East winds 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around

70. Chance of showers 30 percent.

$$

TXZ125-190315-

Upshur-

Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy

335 AM CST Thu Nov 18 2021

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 7 AM CST

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in

the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. East winds 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around

70. Chance of showers 30 percent.

$$

TXZ124-190315-

Wood-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins

335 AM CST Thu Nov 18 2021

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 7 AM CST

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Windy. Highs

around 60. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. East winds 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 70. South winds

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around

70. Chance of showers 30 percent.

$$

TXZ136-190315-

Smith-

Including the city of Tyler

335 AM CST Thu Nov 18 2021

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 7 AM CST

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Windy. Highs

in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

$$

TXZ137-190315-

Gregg-

Including the city of Longview

335 AM CST Thu Nov 18 2021

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 7 AM CST

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Windy. Highs

in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

$$

TXZ138-190315-

Harrison-

Including the city of Marshall

335 AM CST Thu Nov 18 2021

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 7 AM CST

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

through mid morning, then mostly cloudy in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with higher gusts.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

$$

TXZ151-190315-

Panola-

Including the city of Carthage

335 AM CST Thu Nov 18 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers through mid

morning, then mostly cloudy in the late morning and afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with higher

gusts.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

$$

TXZ150-190315-

Rusk-

Including the city of Henderson

335 AM CST Thu Nov 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Windy. Highs

in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

$$

TXZ149-190315-

Cherokee-

Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk

335 AM CST Thu Nov 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with higher gusts.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

$$

TXZ165-190315-

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

335 AM CST Thu Nov 18 2021

.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers through mid morning.

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with higher gusts.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

$$

TXZ152-190315-

Nacogdoches-

Including the city of Nacogdoches

335 AM CST Thu Nov 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

through mid morning, then mostly cloudy in the late morning and

afternoon. Windy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

$$

TXZ153-190315-

Shelby-

Including the city of Center

335 AM CST Thu Nov 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

through mid morning, then mostly cloudy in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with

higher gusts.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

$$

TXZ166-190315-

San Augustine-

Including the city of San Augustine

335 AM CST Thu Nov 18 2021

.TODAY...A 30 percent chance of showers through mid morning.

Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. East winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

$$

TXZ167-190315-

Sabine-

Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland

335 AM CST Thu Nov 18 2021

.TODAY...A 40 percent chance of showers through mid morning.

Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

$$

LAZ001-002-190315-

Caddo-Bossier-

Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City

335 AM CST Thu Nov 18 2021

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 7 AM CST

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers through mid

morning, then mostly cloudy in the late morning and afternoon.

Windy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up

to 25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather