TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Sunday, November 14, 2021

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

258 AM CST Mon Nov 15 2021

TXZ096-160315-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

258 AM CST Mon Nov 15 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows around 60. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ108-160315-

Franklin-

Including the city of Mount Vernon

258 AM CST Mon Nov 15 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ109-160315-

Titus-

Including the city of Mount Pleasant

258 AM CST Mon Nov 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph and gusty.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of showers 30 percent.

TXZ111-160315-

Morris-

Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples,

and Omaha

258 AM CST Mon Nov 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ110-160315-

Camp-

Including the city of Pittsburg

258 AM CST Mon Nov 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to

15 mph and gusty.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of showers 30 percent.

TXZ112-160315-

Cass-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

and Queen City

258 AM CST Mon Nov 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ126-160315-

Marion-

Including the city of Jefferson

258 AM CST Mon Nov 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 mph

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers

likely and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ125-160315-

Upshur-

Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy

258 AM CST Mon Nov 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of showers 30 percent.

TXZ124-160315-

Wood-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins

258 AM CST Mon Nov 15 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

TXZ136-160315-

Smith-

Including the city of Tyler

258 AM CST Mon Nov 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...then becoming sunny.

Windy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs around 80. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

TXZ137-160315-

Gregg-

Including the city of Longview

258 AM CST Mon Nov 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers

likely and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ138-160315-

Harrison-

Including the city of Marshall

258 AM CST Mon Nov 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs around 80. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers

likely and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ151-160315-

Panola-

Including the city of Carthage

258 AM CST Mon Nov 15 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ150-160315-

Rusk-

Including the city of Henderson

258 AM CST Mon Nov 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs around 80. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers

likely and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ149-160315-

Cherokee-

Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk

258 AM CST Mon Nov 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs around 80. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of showers 30 percent.

TXZ165-160315-

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

258 AM CST Mon Nov 15 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ152-160315-

Nacogdoches-

Including the city of Nacogdoches

258 AM CST Mon Nov 15 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs around 80. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ153-160315-

Shelby-

Including the city of Center

258 AM CST Mon Nov 15 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers in the evening, then showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

TXZ166-160315-

San Augustine-

Including the city of San Augustine

258 AM CST Mon Nov 15 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers in the evening, then showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ167-160315-

Sabine-

Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland

258 AM CST Mon Nov 15 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

LAZ001-002-160315-

Caddo-Bossier-

Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City

258 AM CST Mon Nov 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers

likely and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

