TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 4, 2021

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

240 AM CDT Thu Aug 5 2021

TXZ096-060315-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

240 AM CDT Thu Aug 5 2021

.TODAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ108-060315-

Franklin-

Including the city of Mount Vernon

240 AM CDT Thu Aug 5 2021

.TODAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ109-060315-

Titus-

Including the city of Mount Pleasant

240 AM CDT Thu Aug 5 2021

.TODAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ111-060315-

Morris-

Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples,

and Omaha

240 AM CDT Thu Aug 5 2021

.TODAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 mph

becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ110-060315-

Camp-

Including the city of Pittsburg

240 AM CDT Thu Aug 5 2021

.TODAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ112-060315-

Cass-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

and Queen City

240 AM CDT Thu Aug 5 2021

.TODAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ126-060315-

Marion-

Including the city of Jefferson

240 AM CDT Thu Aug 5 2021

.TODAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East

winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East

winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ125-060315-

Upshur-

Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy

240 AM CDT Thu Aug 5 2021

.TODAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 mph becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ124-060315-

Wood-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins

240 AM CDT Thu Aug 5 2021

.TODAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ136-060315-

Smith-

Including the city of Tyler

240 AM CDT Thu Aug 5 2021

.TODAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ137-060315-

Gregg-

Including the city of Longview

240 AM CDT Thu Aug 5 2021

.TODAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 mph becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ138-060315-

Harrison-

Including the city of Marshall

240 AM CDT Thu Aug 5 2021

.TODAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East

winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East

winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ151-060315-

Panola-

Including the city of Carthage

240 AM CDT Thu Aug 5 2021

.TODAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East

winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ150-060315-

Rusk-

Including the city of Henderson

240 AM CDT Thu Aug 5 2021

.TODAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East

winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ149-060315-

Cherokee-

Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk

240 AM CDT Thu Aug 5 2021

.TODAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ165-060315-

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

240 AM CDT Thu Aug 5 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph becoming south after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ152-060315-

Nacogdoches-

Including the city of Nacogdoches

240 AM CDT Thu Aug 5 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ153-060315-

Shelby-

Including the city of Center

240 AM CDT Thu Aug 5 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ166-060315-

San Augustine-

Including the city of San Augustine

240 AM CDT Thu Aug 5 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

5 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ167-060315-

Sabine-

Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland

240 AM CDT Thu Aug 5 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. East winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 mph

becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

LAZ001-002-060315-

Caddo-Bossier-

Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City

240 AM CDT Thu Aug 5 2021

.TODAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Northeast winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

