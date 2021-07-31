TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Friday, July 30, 2021

463 FPUS54 KSHV 310752

ZFPSHV

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

252 AM CDT Sat Jul 31 2021

TXZ097-010315-

Bowie-

Including the city of Texarkana

252 AM CDT Sat Jul 31 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

Heat index readings around 110.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 109.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms early in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the late afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Heat index readings 106 to

109.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Becoming partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ096-010315-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

252 AM CDT Sat Jul 31 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 mph.

Heat index readings 106 to 109.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.

.SUNDAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

early in the afternoon. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the late afternoon. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West

winds 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent. Heat index readings 106 to 109.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper

80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ108-010315-

Franklin-

Including the city of Mount Vernon

252 AM CDT Sat Jul 31 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds around

5 mph. Heat index readings around 110.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around

5 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 106.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms early in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the late afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Heat index readings

102 to 107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Becoming partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ109-010315-

Titus-

Including the city of Mount Pleasant

252 AM CDT Sat Jul 31 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

Heat index readings around 110.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

Heat index readings 103 to 106.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms early in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the late afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Heat index

readings 106 to 109.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms. Becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ111-010315-

Morris-

Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples,

and Omaha

252 AM CDT Sat Jul 31 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

Heat index readings around 110.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

Heat index readings 104 to 107.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms early in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the late afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Heat index readings

106 to 109.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms. Becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ110-010315-

Camp-

Including the city of Pittsburg

252 AM CDT Sat Jul 31 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

Heat index readings around 110.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 106.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms early in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the late afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Heat index

readings 106 to 109.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ112-010315-

Cass-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

and Queen City

252 AM CDT Sat Jul 31 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

Heat index readings around 110.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 109.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms early in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the late afternoon. Highs around 100. West winds 5 mph. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent. Heat index readings around 110.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 mph

becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ126-010315-

Marion-

Including the city of Jefferson

252 AM CDT Sat Jul 31 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

Heat index readings around 110.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 107.

.SUNDAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

early in the afternoon. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the late afternoon. Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. West winds

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Heat index readings

around 110.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 mph

becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ125-010315-

Upshur-

Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy

252 AM CDT Sat Jul 31 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

5 mph. Heat index readings around 110.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

Heat index readings 103 to 106.

.SUNDAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Heat

index readings 106 to 109.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

5 mph becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ124-010315-

Wood-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins

252 AM CDT Sat Jul 31 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

5 mph. Heat index readings around 110.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 107.

.SUNDAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Heat

index readings 104 to 109.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ136-010315-

Smith-

Including the city of Tyler

252 AM CDT Sat Jul 31 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 mph. Heat

index readings around 110.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 106.

.SUNDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 109.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms. Becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 mph

becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ137-010315-

Gregg-

Including the city of Longview

252 AM CDT Sat Jul 31 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

5 mph. Heat index readings around 110.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.

.SUNDAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Heat

index readings 103 to 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms. Becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. West winds 10 mph becoming

northeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ138-010315-

Harrison-

Including the city of Marshall

252 AM CDT Sat Jul 31 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

Heat index readings around 110.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 107.

.SUNDAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest

winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Heat index

readings 102 to 107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 mph becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ151-010315-

Panola-

Including the city of Carthage

252 AM CDT Sat Jul 31 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

Heat index readings 106 to 109.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 106.

.SUNDAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

early in the afternoon. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the late afternoon. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms. Becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ150-010315-

Rusk-

Including the city of Henderson

252 AM CDT Sat Jul 31 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

5 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 109.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 106.

.SUNDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 80s. North winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ149-010315-

Cherokee-

Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk

252 AM CDT Sat Jul 31 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

5 mph. Heat index readings around 110.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph.

Heat index readings 103 to 106.

.SUNDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

5 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs

around 90. West winds 5 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ165-010315-

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

252 AM CDT Sat Jul 31 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

5 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Heat index readings around

110.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 107.

.SUNDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

5 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 109.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

TXZ152-010315-

Nacogdoches-

Including the city of Nacogdoches

252 AM CDT Sat Jul 31 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

5 mph. Heat index readings around 110.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 106.

.SUNDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

5 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 109.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 90s. West winds 10 mph becoming northwest in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ153-010315-

Shelby-

Including the city of Center

252 AM CDT Sat Jul 31 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

5 mph. Heat index readings around 110.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 106.

.SUNDAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

early in the afternoon. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the late afternoon. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

Southwest winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Heat

index readings 106 to 109.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 90s. West winds 10 mph becoming north in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ166-010315-

San Augustine-

Including the city of San Augustine

252 AM CDT Sat Jul 31 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

5 mph. Heat index readings around 110.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 106.

.SUNDAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

early in the afternoon. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the late afternoon. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

Southwest winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Heat

index readings 106 to 109.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

TXZ167-010315-

Sabine-

Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland

252 AM CDT Sat Jul 31 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

5 mph. Heat index readings around 110.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 106.

.SUNDAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

early in the afternoon. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the late afternoon. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

Southwest winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Heat

index readings 106 to 109.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy.

Highs around 90. West winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

