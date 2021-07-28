TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, July 27, 2021 _____ 927 FPUS54 KSHV 280832 ZFPSHV Zone Forecasts National Weather Service Shreveport LA 332 AM CDT Wed Jul 28 2021 TXZ096-290330- Red River- Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata 332 AM CDT Wed Jul 28 2021 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 mph. Heat index readings around 110. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 mph. Heat index readings around 110. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ108-290330- Franklin- Including the city of Mount Vernon 332 AM CDT Wed Jul 28 2021 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 mph. Heat index readings around 110. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph becoming light and variable. Heat index readings 103 to 106. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 mph. Heat index readings around 110. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ109-290330- Titus- Including the city of Mount Pleasant 332 AM CDT Wed Jul 28 2021 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 mph. Heat index readings around 110. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph becoming light and variable. Heat index readings 103 to 106. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 mph. Heat index readings around 110. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph becoming light and variable. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ111-290330- Morris- Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha 332 AM CDT Wed Jul 28 2021 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 mph. Heat index readings 109 to 112. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph becoming light and variable. Heat index readings 103 to 106. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 mph. Heat index readings around 110. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph becoming light and variable. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Light and variable winds becoming south up to 5 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ110-290330- Camp- Including the city of Pittsburg 332 AM CDT Wed Jul 28 2021 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 mph. Heat index readings around 110. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph becoming light and variable. Heat index readings 104 to 107. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Light and variable winds becoming southeast up to 5 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings around 110. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph becoming light and variable. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Light and variable winds becoming south up to 5 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ112-290330- Cass- Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs, and Queen City 332 AM CDT Wed Jul 28 2021 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 mph. Heat index readings 111 to 114. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph becoming north after midnight. Heat index readings 106 to 109. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 mph becoming east in the afternoon. Heat index readings 110 to 113. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ126-290330- Marion- Including the city of Jefferson 332 AM CDT Wed Jul 28 2021 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and variable winds becoming east up to 5 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings 111 to 114. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Light and variable winds. Heat index readings 104 to 107. .THURSDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Heat index readings around 110. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Light and variable winds becoming southwest up to 5 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Light and variable winds. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ125-290330- Upshur- Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy 332 AM CDT Wed Jul 28 2021 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 mph. Heat index readings around 110. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph becoming light and variable. Highest heat index readings 104 to 107 in the evening. .THURSDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 mph. Heat index readings around 110. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph becoming light and variable. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Light and variable winds becoming south up to 5 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ124-290330- Wood- Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins 332 AM CDT Wed Jul 28 2021 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 mph. Heat index readings 110 to 113. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph becoming light and variable. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the evening. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 mph. Heat index readings around 110. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 100. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ136-290330- Smith- Including the city of Tyler 332 AM CDT Wed Jul 28 2021 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 mph. Heat index readings around 110. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph becoming light and variable. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the evening. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 mph. Heat index readings around 110. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ137-290330- Gregg- Including the city of Longview 332 AM CDT Wed Jul 28 2021 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 mph. Heat index readings around 110. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph becoming light and variable. Heat index readings 102 to 105. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 mph becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings 106 to 109. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph becoming light and variable. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ138-290330- Harrison- Including the city of Marshall 332 AM CDT Wed Jul 28 2021 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 mph. Heat index readings 109 to 112. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph becoming light and variable. Heat index readings 102 to 105. .THURSDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Heat index readings around 110. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ151-290330- Panola- Including the city of Carthage 332 AM CDT Wed Jul 28 2021 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms from late morning through mid afternoon. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Heat index readings 104 to 107. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph becoming light and variable. Heat index readings 102 to 105. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Heat index readings 104 to 109. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph becoming light and variable. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. $$ TXZ150-290330- Rusk- Including the city of Henderson 332 AM CDT Wed Jul 28 2021 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms from late morning through mid afternoon. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Heat index readings around 110. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 mph becoming light and variable. Heat index readings 103 to 106. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 mph. Heat index readings around 110. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. $$ TXZ149-290330- Cherokee- Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk 332 AM CDT Wed Jul 28 2021 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms from late morning through mid afternoon. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and variable winds becoming east up to 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Heat index readings around 110. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 mph becoming light and variable. Heat index readings 104 to 107. .THURSDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Heat index readings around 110. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph becoming light and variable. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and variable winds becoming south up to 5 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. $$ TXZ165-290330- Angelina- Including the city of Lufkin 332 AM CDT Wed Jul 28 2021 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and thunderstorms through mid morning, then partly cloudy in the late morning. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Heat index readings around 110. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph becoming south after midnight. Highest heat index readings 109 to 112 in the evening. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 mph becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Heat index readings around 110. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph. .FRIDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ152-290330- Nacogdoches- Including the city of Nacogdoches 332 AM CDT Wed Jul 28 2021 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 mph becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Heat index readings around 110. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 109. .THURSDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 mph becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Heat index readings around 110. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. $$ TXZ153-290330- Shelby- Including the city of Center 332 AM CDT Wed Jul 28 2021 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 mph becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Heat index readings 106 to 109. .TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the early evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 mph becoming light and variable. Heat index readings 102 to 105. .THURSDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 mph becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Heat index readings 106 to 109. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. $$ TXZ166-290330- San Augustine- Including the city of San Augustine 332 AM CDT Wed Jul 28 2021 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 mph becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Heat index readings around 110. .TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the early evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Highest heat index readings 109 to 112 in the evening. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 mph becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Heat index readings around 110. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph. .FRIDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ167-290330- Sabine- Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland 332 AM CDT Wed Jul 28 2021 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Light and variable winds becoming east up to 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Heat index readings 106 to 109. .TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the early evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Highest heat index readings 104 to 107 in the evening. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Light and variable winds becoming east up to 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Heat index readings 106 to 109. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph becoming west after midnight. .FRIDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather