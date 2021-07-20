TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Monday, July 19, 2021 _____ 556 FPUS54 KSHV 200835 ZFPSHV Zone Forecasts National Weather Service Shreveport LA 335 AM CDT Tue Jul 20 2021 TXZ096-210330- Red River- Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata 335 AM CDT Tue Jul 20 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 mph. .THURSDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ108>111-210330- Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris- Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg, Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha 335 AM CDT Tue Jul 20 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 mph becoming light and variable. .THURSDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ112-126-210330- Cass-Marion- Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs, Queen City, and Jefferson 335 AM CDT Tue Jul 20 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds 5 mph. .THURSDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ124-125-210330- Wood-Upshur- Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, Hawkins, Gilmer, and Big Sandy 335 AM CDT Tue Jul 20 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 mph becoming light and variable. .THURSDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ136-137-210330- Smith-Gregg- Including the cities of Tyler and Longview 335 AM CDT Tue Jul 20 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 mph becoming south after midnight. .THURSDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ138-151-210330- Harrison-Panola- Including the cities of Marshall and Carthage 335 AM CDT Tue Jul 20 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms through mid morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 mph becoming light and variable. .THURSDAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ149-150-210330- Cherokee-Rusk- Including the cities of Jacksonville, Rusk, and Henderson 335 AM CDT Tue Jul 20 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 mph becoming light and variable. .THURSDAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ152-165-210330- Nacogdoches-Angelina- Including the cities of Nacogdoches and Lufkin 335 AM CDT Tue Jul 20 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 mph becoming south after midnight. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ153-166-167-210330- Shelby-San Augustine-Sabine- Including the cities of Center, San Augustine, Hemphill, and Pineland 335 AM CDT Tue Jul 20 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 mph becoming south after midnight. .THURSDAY...A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ LAZ017-018-210330- Sabine-Natchitoches- Including the cities of Many, Zwolle, Pleasant Hill, and Natchitoches 335 AM CDT Tue Jul 20 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph becoming south after midnight. .THURSDAY...A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ LAZ010-011-210330- De Soto-Red River- Including the cities of Mansfield, Stonewall, Logansport, Coushatta, and Martin 335 AM CDT Tue Jul 20 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 mph becoming south after midnight. .THURSDAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ LAZ001-002-210330- Caddo-Bossier- Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City 335 AM CDT Tue Jul 20 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 mph becoming south after midnight. .THURSDAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ LAZ003-004-210330- Webster-Claiborne- Including the cities of Minden, Springhill, Homer, and Haynesville 335 AM CDT Tue Jul 20 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 mph becoming south after midnight. .THURSDAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. $$

_____