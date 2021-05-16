TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Saturday, May 15, 2021 _____ 495 FPUS54 KSHV 160836 ZFPSHV Zone Forecasts National Weather Service Shreveport LA 336 AM CDT Sun May 16 2021 TXZ096-170315- Red River- Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata 336 AM CDT Sun May 16 2021 .TODAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms early in the afternoon. Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the late afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms through the early morning, then showers and a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .MONDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ108-170315- Franklin- Including the city of Mount Vernon 336 AM CDT Sun May 16 2021 .TODAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms early in the afternoon. Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the late afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .MONDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. $$ TXZ109-170315- Titus- Including the city of Mount Pleasant 336 AM CDT Sun May 16 2021 .TODAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the afternoon. Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the late afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms. Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .MONDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. $$ TXZ111-170315- Morris- Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha 336 AM CDT Sun May 16 2021 .TODAY...Slight chance of showers early in the afternoon. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms. Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .MONDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. $$ TXZ110-170315- Camp- Including the city of Pittsburg 336 AM CDT Sun May 16 2021 .TODAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms early in the afternoon. Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the late afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the early evening, then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms from mid evening through the overnight. Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. $$ TXZ112-170315- Cass- Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs, and Queen City 336 AM CDT Sun May 16 2021 .TODAY...Slight chance of showers early in the afternoon. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the late afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms. Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms through mid morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. $$ TXZ126-170315- Marion- Including the city of Jefferson 336 AM CDT Sun May 16 2021 .TODAY...Slight chance of showers early in the afternoon. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the late afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms. Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .MONDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. $$ TXZ125-170315- Upshur- Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy 336 AM CDT Sun May 16 2021 .TODAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms early in the afternoon. Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the late afternoon. Cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the early evening, then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms from mid evening through the overnight. Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. $$ TXZ124-170315- Wood- Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins 336 AM CDT Sun May 16 2021 .TODAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms early in the afternoon. Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the late afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the early evening, then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms from mid evening through the overnight. Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .MONDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. $$ TXZ136-170315- Smith- Including the city of Tyler 336 AM CDT Sun May 16 2021 .TODAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms early in the afternoon. Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the late afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the early evening, then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms from mid evening through the overnight. Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph and gusty. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .MONDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. $$ TXZ137-170315- Gregg- Including the city of Longview 336 AM CDT Sun May 16 2021 .TODAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms early in the afternoon. Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the late afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the early evening, then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms from mid evening through the overnight. Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .MONDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. $$ TXZ138-170315- Harrison- Including the city of Marshall 336 AM CDT Sun May 16 2021 .TODAY...Slight chance of showers early in the afternoon. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the late afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the early evening, then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms from mid evening through the overnight. Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .MONDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. $$ TXZ151-170315- Panola- Including the city of Carthage 336 AM CDT Sun May 16 2021 .TODAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the afternoon. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the late afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms. Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .MONDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms through mid morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. $$ TXZ150-170315- Rusk- Including the city of Henderson 336 AM CDT Sun May 16 2021 .TODAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms early in the afternoon. Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the late afternoon. Cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the early evening, then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms from mid evening through the overnight. Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .MONDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. $$ TXZ149-170315- Cherokee- Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk 336 AM CDT Sun May 16 2021 .TODAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms early in the afternoon. Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the late afternoon. Cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph and gusty. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .MONDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. $$ TXZ165-170315- Angelina- Including the city of Lufkin 336 AM CDT Sun May 16 2021 .TODAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms early in the afternoon. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .MONDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms through mid morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. $$ TXZ152-170315- Nacogdoches- Including the city of Nacogdoches 336 AM CDT Sun May 16 2021 .TODAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms early in the afternoon. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .MONDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms through mid morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. $$ TXZ153-170315- Shelby- Including the city of Center 336 AM CDT Sun May 16 2021 .TODAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the early evening, then showers likely from mid evening through the overnight. Slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .MONDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms through mid morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. $$ TXZ166-170315- San Augustine- Including the city of San Augustine 336 AM CDT Sun May 16 2021 .TODAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms early in the afternoon. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .MONDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms through mid morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. $$ TXZ167-170315- Sabine- Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland 336 AM CDT Sun May 16 2021 .TODAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms early in the afternoon. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .MONDAY...Showers likely in the morning. Chance of thunderstorms through the day. Showers in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. $$ LAZ001-002-170315- Caddo-Bossier- Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City 336 AM CDT Sun May 16 2021 .TODAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the late afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms. Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .MONDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms through mid morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. 