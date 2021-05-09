TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Saturday, May 8, 2021 _____ 107 FPUS54 KSHV 090803 ZFPSHV Zone Forecasts National Weather Service Shreveport LA 303 AM CDT Sun May 9 2021 TXZ096-100345- Red River- Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata 303 AM CDT Sun May 9 2021 ...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe early in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the early evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ108>111-100345- Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris- Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg, Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha 303 AM CDT Sun May 9 2021 ...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the early evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms from mid evening through the overnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ112-126-100345- Cass-Marion- Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs, Queen City, and Jefferson 303 AM CDT Sun May 9 2021 ...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms through mid morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms through the early morning, then showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .TUESDAY...Slight chance of thunderstorms through mid morning. Showers likely in the morning, then showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ124-125-100345- Wood-Upshur- Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, Hawkins, Gilmer, and Big Sandy 303 AM CDT Sun May 9 2021 ...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms through mid morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ136-137-100345- Smith-Gregg- Including the cities of Tyler and Longview 303 AM CDT Sun May 9 2021 ...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely early in the afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the late afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the early evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms from mid evening through the overnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the early evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ138-151-100345- Harrison-Panola- Including the cities of Marshall and Carthage 303 AM CDT Sun May 9 2021 ...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely early in the afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the late afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the early evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms from mid evening through the overnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the early evening. Cloudy. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ149-150-100345- Cherokee-Rusk- Including the cities of Jacksonville, Rusk, and Henderson 303 AM CDT Sun May 9 2021 ...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely early in the afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the late afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the early evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms from mid evening through the overnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the early evening. Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Cloudy. Lows around 60. East winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs around 70. East winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ152-165-100345- Nacogdoches-Angelina- Including the cities of Nacogdoches and Lufkin 303 AM CDT Sun May 9 2021 ...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the late afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the late afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the early evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely during the mid and late evening. Chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the early evening. Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast up to 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the 70s. Northeast winds 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms. Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers likely in the morning. Chance of thunderstorms through the day. Showers in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ LAZ017-TXZ153-166-167-100345- Sabine-Shelby-San Augustine- Including the cities of Many, Zwolle, Pleasant Hill, Center, San Augustine, Hemphill, and Pineland 303 AM CDT Sun May 9 2021 ...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe early in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the early evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely during the mid and late evening. Chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the early evening. Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the 70s. Northeast winds 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms through mid morning, then showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ LAZ001-010-100345- Caddo-De Soto- Including the cities of Shreveport, Mansfield, Stonewall, and Logansport 303 AM CDT Sun May 9 2021 ...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely early in the afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the late afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the early evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms during the mid and late evening. Showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the early evening. Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph becoming east after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ LAZ002-003-100345- Bossier-Webster- Including the cities of Bossier City, Minden, and Springhill 303 AM CDT Sun May 9 2021 .TODAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely early in the afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the late afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the early evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms from mid evening through the overnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the early evening. Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening. Chance of thunderstorms through the night. Showers after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ LAZ011-018-100345- Red River-Natchitoches- Including the cities of Coushatta, Martin, and Natchitoches 303 AM CDT Sun May 9 2021 .TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the late afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the late afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the early evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely from mid evening through the overnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the early evening. Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Cloudy. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ LAZ004-012-100345- Claiborne-Bienville- Including the cities of Homer, Haynesville, Arcadia, Ringgold, and Gibsland 303 AM CDT Sun May 9 2021 .TODAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely early in the afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the late afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the early evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms during the mid and late evening. Showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the early evening. Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Showers likely through the night. Slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ LAZ005-006-100345- Lincoln-Union- Including the cities of Ruston, Farmerville, and Bernice 303 AM CDT Sun May 9 2021 .TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely early in the afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the late afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the early evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms during the mid and late evening. Showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the early evening. Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Showers through the day. Chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ LAZ013-014-100345- Jackson-Ouachita- Including the cities of Jonesboro and Monroe 303 AM CDT Sun May 9 2021 .TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the late afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the late afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the early evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms during the mid and late evening. Showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the early evening. Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming east up to 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ LAZ019-021-100345- Winn-Caldwell- Including the cities of Winnfield, Clarks, Grayson, and Columbia 303 AM CDT Sun May 9 2021 .TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe early in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the early evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely from mid evening through the overnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the early evening. Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms through mid afternoon, then showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the late afternoon. Cloudy. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ LAZ020-022-100345- Grant-La Salle- Including the cities of Colfax, Montgomery, Dry Prong, Jena, Midway, and Olla 303 AM CDT Sun May 9 2021 .TODAY...A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the early evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely from mid evening through the overnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the early evening. Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast up to 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of thunderstorms in the early evening. Chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. 