TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Friday, May 7, 2021

_____

509 FPUS54 KSHV 080645

ZFPSHV

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

145 AM CDT Sat May 8 2021

TXZ097-090315-

Bowie-

Including the city of Texarkana

145 AM CDT Sat May 8 2021

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 AM

CDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 mph

with gusts to near 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the

upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ096-090315-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

145 AM CDT Sat May 8 2021

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 AM

CDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts

up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Windy. Lows around 70. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ108-090315-

Franklin-

Including the city of Mount Vernon

145 AM CDT Sat May 8 2021

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 AM

CDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the lower 70s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of thunderstorms in the early evening.

Chance of showers through the night. Slight chance of

thunderstorms from mid evening through the early morning. Mostly

cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ109-090315-

Titus-

Including the city of Mount Pleasant

145 AM CDT Sat May 8 2021

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 AM

CDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts

up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the lower 70s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the

lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ111-090315-

Morris-

Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples,

and Omaha

145 AM CDT Sat May 8 2021

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 AM

CDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15

mph with gusts to near 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Windy. Lows around 70. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with higher gusts. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Northeast winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ110-090315-

Camp-

Including the city of Pittsburg

145 AM CDT Sat May 8 2021

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 AM

CDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts

up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the lower 70s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the

lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ112-090315-

Cass-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

and Queen City

145 AM CDT Sat May 8 2021

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 AM

CDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15

mph with higher gusts.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds

around 15 mph and gusty.

.SUNDAY...Slight chance of showers in the morning. Slight chance

of thunderstorms in the late morning, then showers and a chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in

the morning. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Northeast winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs around 70. Northeast winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ126-090315-

Marion-

Including the city of Jefferson

145 AM CDT Sat May 8 2021

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 AM

CDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 mph

with higher gusts.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 15 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Slight chance of showers in the morning. Slight chance

of thunderstorms in the late morning, then showers and a chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

morning. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. South winds 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ125-090315-

Upshur-

Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy

145 AM CDT Sat May 8 2021

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 AM

CDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Windy. Lows around 70. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Northeast winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ124-090315-

Wood-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins

145 AM CDT Sat May 8 2021

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 AM

CDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the lower 70s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Northeast winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ136-090315-

Smith-

Including the city of Tyler

145 AM CDT Sat May 8 2021

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 AM

CDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the lower 70s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ137-090315-

Gregg-

Including the city of Longview

145 AM CDT Sat May 8 2021

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 AM

CDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts

up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Windy. Lows around 70. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ138-090315-

Harrison-

Including the city of Marshall

145 AM CDT Sat May 8 2021

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 AM

CDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Windy. Lows around 70. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to near 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows

in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ151-090315-

Panola-

Including the city of Carthage

145 AM CDT Sat May 8 2021

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 AM

CDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds around 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to near 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ150-090315-

Rusk-

Including the city of Henderson

145 AM CDT Sat May 8 2021

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 AM

CDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Windy. Lows around 70. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms early in

the afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the late

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ149-090315-

Cherokee-

Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk

145 AM CDT Sat May 8 2021

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 AM

CDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the lower 70s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows

around 60. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ165-090315-

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

145 AM CDT Sat May 8 2021

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 AM

CDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 mph

with higher gusts.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds

10 to 15 mph and gusty.

.SUNDAY...A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the early

evening, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms from mid evening through the overnight. Mostly

cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ152-090315-

Nacogdoches-

Including the city of Nacogdoches

145 AM CDT Sat May 8 2021

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 AM

CDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 mph

with higher gusts.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds

10 to 15 mph and gusty.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to near 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. South winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows

around 60. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around

70. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ153-090315-

Shelby-

Including the city of Center

145 AM CDT Sat May 8 2021

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 AM

CDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 mph

with higher gusts.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 25 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to near 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. South winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows

around 60. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ166-090315-

San Augustine-

Including the city of San Augustine

145 AM CDT Sat May 8 2021

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 AM

CDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 mph

with higher gusts.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ167-090315-

Sabine-

Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland

145 AM CDT Sat May 8 2021

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 AM

CDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 mph

with higher gusts.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

44

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather