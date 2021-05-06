TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, May 5, 2021

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

300 AM CDT Thu May 6 2021

TXZ096-070130-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

300 AM CDT Thu May 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

TXZ108-070130-

Franklin-

Including the city of Mount Vernon

300 AM CDT Thu May 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

around 60. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

TXZ109-070130-

Titus-

Including the city of Mount Pleasant

300 AM CDT Thu May 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 80. Light and variable winds becoming

northwest up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 mph

becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

around 60. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

TXZ111-070130-

Morris-

Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples,

and Omaha

300 AM CDT Thu May 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 80. Light and variable winds becoming

northwest up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 mph

becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

TXZ110-070130-

Camp-

Including the city of Pittsburg

300 AM CDT Thu May 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 80. Light and variable winds becoming north up

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

TXZ112-070130-

Cass-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

and Queen City

300 AM CDT Thu May 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 mph

becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

TXZ126-070130-

Marion-

Including the city of Jefferson

300 AM CDT Thu May 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable winds becoming

northwest up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

TXZ125-070130-

Upshur-

Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy

300 AM CDT Thu May 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 80. North winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

TXZ124-070130-

Wood-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins

300 AM CDT Thu May 6 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

around 60. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

TXZ136-070130-

Smith-

Including the city of Tyler

300 AM CDT Thu May 6 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 80. North winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

TXZ137-070130-

Gregg-

Including the city of Longview

300 AM CDT Thu May 6 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

TXZ138-070130-

Harrison-

Including the city of Marshall

300 AM CDT Thu May 6 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 80. North winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

TXZ151-070130-

Panola-

Including the city of Carthage

300 AM CDT Thu May 6 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 80. North winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

TXZ150-070130-

Rusk-

Including the city of Henderson

300 AM CDT Thu May 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. North winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

15 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph with higher gusts in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

TXZ149-070130-

Cherokee-

Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk

300 AM CDT Thu May 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10

mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

15 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph with higher gusts in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

TXZ165-070130-

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

300 AM CDT Thu May 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

15 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph with higher gusts in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

TXZ152-070130-

Nacogdoches-

Including the city of Nacogdoches

300 AM CDT Thu May 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10

mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

TXZ153-070130-

Shelby-

Including the city of Center

300 AM CDT Thu May 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. North winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

TXZ166-070130-

San Augustine-

Including the city of San Augustine

300 AM CDT Thu May 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10

mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

TXZ167-070130-

Sabine-

Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland

300 AM CDT Thu May 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. North winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

LAZ001-002-070130-

Caddo-Bossier-

Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City

300 AM CDT Thu May 6 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

