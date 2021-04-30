TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Thursday, April 29, 2021

_____

293 FPUS54 KSHV 300632

ZFPSHV

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

132 AM CDT Fri Apr 30 2021

TXZ096-010345-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

132 AM CDT Fri Apr 30 2021

.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms through mid morning,

then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late

morning and afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ108-010345-

Franklin-

Including the city of Mount Vernon

132 AM CDT Fri Apr 30 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. East winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ109-010345-

Titus-

Including the city of Mount Pleasant

132 AM CDT Fri Apr 30 2021

.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms through mid

afternoon, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the late afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ111-010345-

Morris-

Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples,

and Omaha

132 AM CDT Fri Apr 30 2021

.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms through mid

afternoon, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the late afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

early evening. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 mph

becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ110-010345-

Camp-

Including the city of Pittsburg

132 AM CDT Fri Apr 30 2021

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely through mid morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning

and afternoon. Cloudy. Highs around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. East winds 5 mph becoming light

and variable.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ112-010345-

Cass-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

and Queen City

132 AM CDT Fri Apr 30 2021

.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms through mid

afternoon, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the late afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the early evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ126-010345-

Marion-

Including the city of Jefferson

132 AM CDT Fri Apr 30 2021

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely through mid morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms from late morning

through mid afternoon. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the late afternoon. Cloudy. Highs around 70. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the early evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East

winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ125-010345-

Upshur-

Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy

132 AM CDT Fri Apr 30 2021

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely through mid morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning

and afternoon. Cloudy. Highs around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ124-010345-

Wood-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins

132 AM CDT Fri Apr 30 2021

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely through mid morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning

and afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. East winds 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ136-010345-

Smith-

Including the city of Tyler

132 AM CDT Fri Apr 30 2021

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely through mid morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning

and afternoon. Cloudy. Highs around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the early

evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms from

mid evening through the overnight. Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

East winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ137-010345-

Gregg-

Including the city of Longview

132 AM CDT Fri Apr 30 2021

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely through mid morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning

and afternoon. Cloudy. Highs around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. East winds 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Southeast winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ138-010345-

Harrison-

Including the city of Marshall

132 AM CDT Fri Apr 30 2021

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely through mid morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning

and afternoon. Cloudy. Highs around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

through the early morning. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

East winds 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ151-010345-

Panola-

Including the city of Carthage

132 AM CDT Fri Apr 30 2021

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms through mid morning, then

showers and thunderstorms likely in the late morning. Chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy

rainfall possible through mid morning. Cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

through the early morning. Cloudy. Lows around 60. Northeast

winds 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ150-010345-

Rusk-

Including the city of Henderson

132 AM CDT Fri Apr 30 2021

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms through mid morning, then

showers and thunderstorms likely in the late morning. Chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy

rainfall possible through mid morning. Cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the early

evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms from

mid evening through the overnight. Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

East winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ149-010345-

Cherokee-

Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk

132 AM CDT Fri Apr 30 2021

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms through mid morning, then

showers and thunderstorms likely in the late morning. Chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy

rainfall possible through mid morning. Cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the early

evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms from

mid evening through the overnight. Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

East winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ165-010345-

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

132 AM CDT Fri Apr 30 2021

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy

rainfall possible through mid morning. Cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the early

evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms from

mid evening through the overnight. Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

East winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers and a chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ152-010345-

Nacogdoches-

Including the city of Nacogdoches

132 AM CDT Fri Apr 30 2021

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms through mid morning, then

showers and thunderstorms likely in the late morning. Chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy

rainfall possible through mid morning. Cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the early

evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms from

mid evening through the overnight. Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

East winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. South winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ153-010345-

Shelby-

Including the city of Center

132 AM CDT Fri Apr 30 2021

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms through mid morning, then

showers and thunderstorms likely in the late morning. Chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy

rainfall possible through mid morning. Cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the early

evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms from

mid evening through the early morning. Cloudy. Lows around 60.

Northeast winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ166-010345-

San Augustine-

Including the city of San Augustine

132 AM CDT Fri Apr 30 2021

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy

rainfall possible through mid morning. Cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the early

evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms from

mid evening through the overnight. Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ167-010345-

Sabine-

Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland

132 AM CDT Fri Apr 30 2021

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy

rainfall possible through mid morning. Cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the early evening. Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

LAZ001-002-010345-

Caddo-Bossier-

Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City

132 AM CDT Fri Apr 30 2021

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely through mid morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms from late morning

through mid afternoon. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the late afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the early evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northeast winds

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80.

$$

12

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather