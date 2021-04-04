TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 3, 2021

_____

192 FPUS54 KSHV 040700

ZFPSHV

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

200 AM CDT Sun Apr 4 2021

TXZ096-050315-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

200 AM CDT Sun Apr 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ108-050315-

Franklin-

Including the city of Mount Vernon

200 AM CDT Sun Apr 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Windy. Highs around 80. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ109-050315-

Titus-

Including the city of Mount Pleasant

200 AM CDT Sun Apr 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Windy. Highs around 80. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ111-050315-

Morris-

Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples,

and Omaha

200 AM CDT Sun Apr 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Windy. Highs around 80. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ110-050315-

Camp-

Including the city of Pittsburg

200 AM CDT Sun Apr 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Windy. Highs around 80. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ112-050315-

Cass-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

and Queen City

200 AM CDT Sun Apr 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ126-050315-

Marion-

Including the city of Jefferson

200 AM CDT Sun Apr 4 2021

.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ125-050315-

Upshur-

Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy

200 AM CDT Sun Apr 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs around 80. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ124-050315-

Wood-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins

200 AM CDT Sun Apr 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs around 80. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ136-050315-

Smith-

Including the city of Tyler

200 AM CDT Sun Apr 4 2021

.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs around 80. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ137-050315-

Gregg-

Including the city of Longview

200 AM CDT Sun Apr 4 2021

.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with higher gusts.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ138-050315-

Harrison-

Including the city of Marshall

200 AM CDT Sun Apr 4 2021

.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ151-050315-

Panola-

Including the city of Carthage

200 AM CDT Sun Apr 4 2021

.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ150-050315-

Rusk-

Including the city of Henderson

200 AM CDT Sun Apr 4 2021

.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph with higher gusts.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ149-050315-

Cherokee-

Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk

200 AM CDT Sun Apr 4 2021

.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ165-050315-

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

200 AM CDT Sun Apr 4 2021

.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with higher gusts.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ152-050315-

Nacogdoches-

Including the city of Nacogdoches

200 AM CDT Sun Apr 4 2021

.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with higher gusts.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ153-050315-

Shelby-

Including the city of Center

200 AM CDT Sun Apr 4 2021

.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ166-050315-

San Augustine-

Including the city of San Augustine

200 AM CDT Sun Apr 4 2021

.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ167-050315-

Sabine-

Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland

200 AM CDT Sun Apr 4 2021

.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

LAZ001-002-050315-

Caddo-Bossier-

Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City

200 AM CDT Sun Apr 4 2021

.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather