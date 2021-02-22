TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Sunday, February 21, 2021

_____

291 FPUS54 KSHV 220904

ZFPSHV

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

304 AM CST Mon Feb 22 2021

TXZ096-230315-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

304 AM CST Mon Feb 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then showers

likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

$$

TXZ108-230315-

Franklin-

Including the city of Mount Vernon

304 AM CST Mon Feb 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then

a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

$$

TXZ109-230315-

Titus-

Including the city of Mount Pleasant

304 AM CST Mon Feb 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then

a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

$$

TXZ111-230315-

Morris-

Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples,

and Omaha

304 AM CST Mon Feb 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then

a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

$$

TXZ110-230315-

Camp-

Including the city of Pittsburg

304 AM CST Mon Feb 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then

a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

$$

TXZ112-230315-

Cass-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

and Queen City

304 AM CST Mon Feb 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 70. Southwest winds

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West

winds 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then

a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

$$

TXZ126-230315-

Marion-

Including the city of Jefferson

304 AM CST Mon Feb 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

$$

TXZ125-230315-

Upshur-

Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy

304 AM CST Mon Feb 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then

a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

$$

TXZ124-230315-

Wood-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins

304 AM CST Mon Feb 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 40. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

$$

TXZ136-230315-

Smith-

Including the city of Tyler

304 AM CST Mon Feb 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then

a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

$$

TXZ137-230315-

Gregg-

Including the city of Longview

304 AM CST Mon Feb 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then

a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

$$

TXZ138-230315-

Harrison-

Including the city of Marshall

304 AM CST Mon Feb 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then

a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

$$

TXZ151-230315-

Panola-

Including the city of Carthage

304 AM CST Mon Feb 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

Chance of showers 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then

a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

$$

TXZ150-230315-

Rusk-

Including the city of Henderson

304 AM CST Mon Feb 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then

a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

$$

TXZ149-230315-

Cherokee-

Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk

304 AM CST Mon Feb 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then

a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

$$

TXZ165-230315-

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

304 AM CST Mon Feb 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 mph becoming

south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Chance of showers 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then

a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

$$

TXZ152-230315-

Nacogdoches-

Including the city of Nacogdoches

304 AM CST Mon Feb 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of

showers 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs around 60. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then

a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

$$

TXZ153-230315-

Shelby-

Including the city of Center

304 AM CST Mon Feb 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Chance of showers 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then

a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

$$

TXZ166-230315-

San Augustine-

Including the city of San Augustine

304 AM CST Mon Feb 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 mph becoming

south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around

60. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then

a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

$$

TXZ167-230315-

Sabine-

Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland

304 AM CST Mon Feb 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 mph

becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Chance of showers 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs around 60. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then

a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

$$

LAZ001-002-230315-

Caddo-Bossier-

Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City

304 AM CST Mon Feb 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 70. South winds 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around

50. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

$$

09

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather