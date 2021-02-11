TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, February 10, 2021 _____ 062 FPUS54 KSHV 111033 ZFPSHV Zone Forecasts National Weather Service Shreveport LA 433 AM CST Thu Feb 11 2021 TXZ096-120315- Red River- Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata 433 AM CST Thu Feb 11 2021 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... .TODAY...A 30 percent chance of light freezing rain through mid morning. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Slight chance of light snow and light sleet in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow in the afternoon. Highs around 30. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light snow. Lows near 15. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow in the morning, then light snow likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10. .TUESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow after midnight. Lows 15 to 20. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow in the morning, then a chance of light rain and light snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. $$ TXZ108>111-120315- Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris- Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg, Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha 433 AM CST Thu Feb 11 2021 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... .TODAY...Showers likely and a chance of light freezing rain through mid morning. Ice accumulation of less than one quarter of an inch. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 mph. .FRIDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Slight chance of light sleet in the morning, then a slight chance of light snow in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of light snow in the evening, then a chance of light snow after midnight. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 40 percent. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy. Snow in the morning, then light snow likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10. .TUESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow after midnight. Lows 15 to 20. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of light snow in the morning, then light rain and light snow likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. $$ TXZ112-120315- Cass- Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs, and Queen City 433 AM CST Thu Feb 11 2021 .TODAY...Showers likely through mid morning, then a chance of showers in the late morning. Cloudy. Highs around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 mph. .FRIDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of light rain in the evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Slight chance of light sleet and light freezing rain in the morning, then a slight chance of light rain, light snow and light sleet in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow and light sleet in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light snow and light sleet. Lows 15 to 20. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy. Light snow, freezing rain and light sleet in the morning, then light snow likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow in the evening. Lows 5 to 10. .TUESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of light snow in the morning, then light rain and light snow likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. $$ TXZ126-138-120315- Marion-Harrison- Including the cities of Jefferson and Marshall 433 AM CST Thu Feb 11 2021 .TODAY...Showers likely through mid morning, then a chance of showers in the late morning. Slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent. .TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Slight chance of light freezing rain through mid morning, then a slight chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of light rain in the evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Slight chance of light freezing rain and light sleet in the morning, then a slight chance of light rain and light sleet in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of light snow and light sleet in the evening, then a chance of light snow and light sleet after midnight. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy. Freezing rain, light snow and light sleet in the morning, then light snow likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow in the evening. Lows 5 to 10. .TUESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of light snow in the morning, then light rain and light snow likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. $$ TXZ137-120315- Gregg- Including the city of Longview 433 AM CST Thu Feb 11 2021 .TODAY...Showers likely through mid morning, then a chance of showers in the late morning. Slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent. .TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Slight chance of showers and light freezing rain through mid morning, then a slight chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of light rain in the evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Slight chance of light sleet in the morning, then a slight chance of light rain in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light sleet in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of light snow and light sleet in the evening, then a chance of light snow and light sleet after midnight. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy. Snow, freezing rain and light sleet in the morning, then light snow likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10. .TUESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of light snow in the morning, then light rain and light snow likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. $$ TXZ125-120315- Upshur- Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy 433 AM CST Thu Feb 11 2021 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... .TODAY...Showers and light freezing rain likely through mid morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of light freezing rain in the late morning. Slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Ice accumulation of less than one quarter of an inch. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Temperatures nearly steady in the mid 30s. North winds 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Slight chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of light rain in the evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Slight chance of light sleet in the morning, then a slight chance of light rain and light sleet in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow and light sleet in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of light snow and light sleet in the evening, then a chance of light snow and light sleet after midnight. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy. Snow in the morning, then light snow likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10. .TUESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs around 30. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of light snow in the morning, then light rain and light snow likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. $$ TXZ124-120315- Wood- Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins 433 AM CST Thu Feb 11 2021 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... .TODAY...Light freezing rain likely through mid morning, then a slight chance of light freezing rain in the late morning. Ice accumulation of less than one quarter of an inch. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Slight chance of light sleet in the morning, then a slight chance of light snow and light sleet in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of light snow in the evening, then a chance of light snow and light sleet after midnight. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy. Snow in the morning, then a chance of light snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10. .TUESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of light snow in the morning, then light rain and light snow likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. $$ TXZ136-120315- Smith- Including the city of Tyler 433 AM CST Thu Feb 11 2021 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... .TODAY...Showers and light freezing rain likely through mid morning, then a chance of showers and light freezing rain in the late morning. Slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Ice accumulation of less than one quarter of an inch. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Slight chance of showers and light freezing rain through mid morning, then a slight chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 30. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Slight chance of light sleet in the morning, then a slight chance of light rain and light sleet in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow and light sleet in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of light snow and light sleet in the evening, then a chance of light snow and light sleet after midnight. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy. Snow in the morning, then a chance of light snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10. .TUESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of light snow in the morning, then light rain and light snow likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. $$ TXZ149-120315- Cherokee- Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk 433 AM CST Thu Feb 11 2021 .TODAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers. Temperatures nearly steady in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of light rain in the evening. Cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Slight chance of light rain, light freezing rain and light sleet in the morning, then a slight chance of light rain in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of light rain, light snow and light sleet in the evening, then a chance of light snow, light sleet and light freezing rain after midnight. Lows around 20. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy. Light snow, light sleet and freezing rain in the morning, then a chance of light snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow, light rain and light freezing rain in the morning, then light rain, light snow and light freezing rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. $$ TXZ150-120315- Rusk- Including the city of Henderson 433 AM CST Thu Feb 11 2021 .TODAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Chance of light freezing rain through mid morning. Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of light rain in the evening. Cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Slight chance of light freezing rain and light sleet in the morning, then a slight chance of light rain in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of light rain, light snow and light sleet in the evening, then a chance of light snow, light sleet and light freezing rain after midnight. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy. Freezing rain, light snow and light sleet in the morning, then light snow likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10. .TUESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of light snow in the morning, then light rain and light snow likely in the afternoon. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. $$ TXZ151-120315- Panola- Including the city of Carthage 433 AM CST Thu Feb 11 2021 .TODAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Chance of light freezing rain through mid morning. Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of light rain in the evening, then a slight chance of light rain, light freezing rain and light sleet after midnight. Cloudy. Lows around 30. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Slight chance of light freezing rain and light sleet in the morning, then a slight chance of light rain in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of light rain, light snow and light sleet in the evening, then a chance of light freezing rain, light snow and light sleet after midnight. Lows around 20. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy. Freezing rain, light snow and sleet in the morning, then light snow likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow in the evening. Lows 5 to 10. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow in the morning, then light rain and light snow likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. $$ TXZ153-120315- Shelby- Including the city of Center 433 AM CST Thu Feb 11 2021 .TODAY...Showers in the morning. Slight chance of thunderstorms through the day. Showers likely in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Chance of showers and light freezing rain through mid morning, then a chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of light rain in the evening, then a slight chance of light freezing rain after midnight. Cloudy. Lows around 30. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Slight chance of light freezing rain in the morning, then a slight chance of light rain in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of light rain, light snow and light sleet in the evening, then a chance of light freezing rain, light snow and light sleet after midnight. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy. Freezing rain, light snow and light sleet in the morning, then light snow likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow in the evening. Lows near 10. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain and light freezing rain in the morning, then light rain and light freezing rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. $$ TXZ152-120315- Nacogdoches- Including the city of Nacogdoches 433 AM CST Thu Feb 11 2021 .TODAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Chance of light freezing rain through mid morning. Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Slight chance of light freezing rain in the morning, then a slight chance of light rain in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of light freezing rain, light snow and light sleet after midnight. Lows around 20. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy. Freezing rain, light snow and light sleet in the morning, then light snow likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow in the evening. Lows near 10. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain and light freezing rain in the morning, then light rain and light freezing rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. $$ TXZ165-120315- Angelina- Including the city of Lufkin 433 AM CST Thu Feb 11 2021 .TODAY...Showers likely in the morning. Chance of thunderstorms through the day. Showers in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Chance of showers and light freezing rain through mid morning, then a chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Slight chance of light freezing rain in the morning, then a slight chance of light rain in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs around 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of light freezing rain, light sleet and light snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy. Freezing rain, light snow and light sleet in the morning, then light snow likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow in the evening. Lows near 10. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain and light freezing rain in the morning, then light rain and light freezing rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. $$ TXZ166-167-120315- San Augustine-Sabine- Including the cities of San Augustine, Hemphill, and Pineland 433 AM CST Thu Feb 11 2021 .TODAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Chance of light freezing rain through mid morning. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Chance of light rain in the evening, then a slight chance of light rain and light freezing rain after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SATURDAY...A 20 percent chance of light freezing rain in the morning. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of light freezing rain, light sleet and light snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy. Freezing rain, light snow and light sleet in the morning, then light snow likely in the afternoon. Highs around 30. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow in the evening. Lows near 10. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of light rain and light freezing rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. $$ 19