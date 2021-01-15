TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 14, 2021

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

213 AM CST Fri Jan 15 2021

TXZ096-160315-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

213 AM CST Fri Jan 15 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Windy, sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 10 to

30 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West

winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower

60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance

of showers 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

showers 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

TXZ108>111-160315-

Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,

Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha

213 AM CST Fri Jan 15 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower

60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of

showers 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

showers 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

TXZ112-160315-

Cass-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

and Queen City

213 AM CST Fri Jan 15 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to near 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West

winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower

60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers. Highs around 60.

Chance of showers 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of showers 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

TXZ126-138-160315-

Marion-Harrison-

Including the cities of Jefferson and Marshall

213 AM CST Fri Jan 15 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 15 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph increasing to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

West winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower

60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of showers 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

TXZ137-160315-

Gregg-

Including the city of Longview

213 AM CST Fri Jan 15 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph increasing to 40 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

West winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower

60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance

of showers 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

TXZ125-160315-

Upshur-

Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy

213 AM CST Fri Jan 15 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph increasing to 40 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and

variable winds becoming west up to 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower

60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance

of showers 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance

of showers 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

TXZ124-160315-

Wood-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins

213 AM CST Fri Jan 15 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower

60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of

showers 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance

of showers 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

TXZ136-160315-

Smith-

Including the city of Tyler

213 AM CST Fri Jan 15 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower

60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance

of showers 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance

of showers 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

TXZ149-160315-

Cherokee-

Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk

213 AM CST Fri Jan 15 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph increasing to 40 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Light and variable winds becoming west up to 5 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers. Highs in the mid

60s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of showers 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

TXZ150-160315-

Rusk-

Including the city of Henderson

213 AM CST Fri Jan 15 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

West winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower

60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of showers 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

TXZ151-160315-

Panola-

Including the city of Carthage

213 AM CST Fri Jan 15 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 15 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph increasing to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

West winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower

60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of showers 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

TXZ153-160315-

Shelby-

Including the city of Center

213 AM CST Fri Jan 15 2021

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM

CST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 15 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower

60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of showers

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

TXZ152-160315-

Nacogdoches-

Including the city of Nacogdoches

213 AM CST Fri Jan 15 2021

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM

CST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower

60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of showers 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

TXZ165-160315-

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

213 AM CST Fri Jan 15 2021

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM

CST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 60. Northwest winds 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

showers 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

TXZ166-167-160315-

San Augustine-Sabine-

Including the cities of San Augustine, Hemphill, and Pineland

213 AM CST Fri Jan 15 2021

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM

CST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. West

winds 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower

60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers. Lows

around 50. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

