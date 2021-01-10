TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 9, 2021

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

347 AM CST Sun Jan 10 2021

TXZ097-110330-

Bowie-

Including the city of Texarkana

347 AM CST Sun Jan 10 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

8 AM CST MONDAY...

.TODAY...A 50 percent chance of light rain in the afternoon.

Cloudy. Highs around 40. East winds 5 mph becoming north in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Light rain likely and a chance of light snow in the

early evening, then snow likely and a chance of light rain during

the mid and late evening. Chance of snow after midnight. Snow

Amounts around 1 inch. Cloudy. Lows around 30. North winds 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ096-110330-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

347 AM CST Sun Jan 10 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

8 AM CST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Chance of light rain early in the afternoon. Chance of

light rain and slight chance of light snow in the late afternoon.

No snow accumulations expected. Cloudy. Highs around 40. East

winds 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Light rain likely in the evening. Chance of snow

through the night. Snow Amounts up to 1 inch. Cloudy. Lows

around 30. North winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ108-110330-

Franklin-

Including the city of Mount Vernon

347 AM CST Sun Jan 10 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

8 AM CST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Slight chance of light rain and light snow in the late

morning. Light rain likely in the afternoon. Slight chance of

light snow in the late afternoon. No snow accumulations expected.

Cloudy. Highs around 40. East winds 5 mph becoming north around

5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Light rain and snow likely in the evening, then a

chance of snow after midnight. Snow Amounts up to 1 inch. Cloudy.

Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 40s. North winds 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ109-110330-

Titus-

Including the city of Mount Pleasant

347 AM CST Sun Jan 10 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

8 AM CST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Slight chance of light rain and light snow in the late

morning. Chance of light rain early in the afternoon, then light

rain likely in the late afternoon. No snow accumulations

expected. Cloudy. Highs around 40. East winds 5 mph becoming

north in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Light rain and light snow likely in the evening, then

a chance of snow and slight chance of light rain after midnight.

Snow Amounts around 1 inch. Cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North

winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

TXZ111-110330-

Morris-

Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples,

and Omaha

347 AM CST Sun Jan 10 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

8 AM CST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Chance of light rain early in the afternoon. Light rain

likely in the late afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

East winds 5 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Light snow and a chance of light rain in the early

evening, then snow likely and slight chance of light rain during

the mid and late evening. Chance of snow after midnight. Snow

Amounts around 1 inch. Cloudy. Lows around 30. North winds 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North

winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Light and

variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ110-110330-

Camp-

Including the city of Pittsburg

347 AM CST Sun Jan 10 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

8 AM CST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Slight chance of light rain and light snow in the late

morning. Chance of light rain early in the afternoon, then light

rain likely and a chance of light snow in the late afternoon. No

snow accumulations expected. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. East

winds 5 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Light snow and a chance of light rain in the early

evening, then snow likely and slight chance of light rain during

the mid and late evening. Chance of snow after midnight. Snow

Amounts around 1 inch. Cloudy. Lows around 30. North winds 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North

winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Light and

variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ112-110330-

Cass-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

and Queen City

347 AM CST Sun Jan 10 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

8 AM CST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Chance of light rain early in the afternoon. Light rain

likely in the late afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

North winds 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Light snow and a chance of light rain in the evening,

then a chance of snow after midnight. Snow Amounts around 1 inch.

Cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North

winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ126-110330-

Marion-

Including the city of Jefferson

347 AM CST Sun Jan 10 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

8 AM CST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Chance of light rain early in the afternoon. Light rain

likely and a chance of light snow in the late afternoon. No snow

accumulations expected. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. North

winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Chance of light rain in the early evening. Light snow

in the evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Snow

Amounts of 1 to 2 inches. Cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North

winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ125-110330-

Upshur-

Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy

347 AM CST Sun Jan 10 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

8 AM CST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Slight chance of light rain and light snow in the late

morning. Light rain likely early in the afternoon, then light

rain with light snow likely in the late afternoon. No snow

accumulations expected. Cloudy. Highs around 40. East winds 5 mph

becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Light snow and a chance of light rain in the evening,

then a chance of snow after midnight. Snow Amounts of 1 to 2

inches. Cloudy. Lows around 30. North winds 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North

winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Light and

variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

TXZ124-110330-

Wood-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins

347 AM CST Sun Jan 10 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

8 AM CST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Chance of light rain and light snow in the late morning.

Light rain likely early in the afternoon, then light rain with

snow likely in the late afternoon. Snow Amounts up to 1 inch.

Cloudy. Highs around 40. North winds 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow likely and a chance of light rain in the evening,

then a chance of snow during the early morning. Snow Amounts of 1

to 2 inches. Total snow accumulation 1 to 3 inches. Cloudy. Lows

around 30. North winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North

winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Light and

variable winds becoming west up to 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ136-110330-

Smith-

Including the city of Tyler

347 AM CST Sun Jan 10 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

8 AM CST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Chance of light rain and light snow in the morning, then

rain and light snow in the afternoon. Snow Amounts up to 1 inch.

Cloudy. Highs around 40. North winds 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Light snow in the early evening, then snow likely

during the mid and late evening. Chance of snow during the early

morning. Snow Amounts of 1 to 3 inches. Total snow accumulation 1

to 4 inches. Cloudy. Temperatures nearly steady in the lower 30s.

North winds 5 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. North

winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

TXZ137-110330-

Gregg-

Including the city of Longview

347 AM CST Sun Jan 10 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

8 AM CST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Slight chance of light rain and light snow in the late

morning. Light rain likely early in the afternoon, then light

rain and a chance of light snow in the late afternoon. No snow

accumulations expected. Cloudy. Highs around 40. East winds 5 mph

becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow and slight chance of rain in the evening, then a

chance of snow after midnight. Snow Amounts of 2 to 3 inches.

Cloudy. Lows around 30. North winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Light and

variable winds becoming west up to 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ138-110330-

Harrison-

Including the city of Marshall

347 AM CST Sun Jan 10 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

8 AM CST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Chance of light rain early in the afternoon. Light rain

likely and a chance of light snow in the late afternoon. No snow

accumulations expected. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. North

winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow and slight chance of rain in the evening, then a

chance of snow after midnight. Snow Amounts of 2 to 4 inches.

Cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ151-110330-

Panola-

Including the city of Carthage

347 AM CST Sun Jan 10 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

8 AM CST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Chance of light rain early in the afternoon. Light rain

with light snow likely in the late afternoon. No snow

accumulations expected. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

North winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of rain in the early evening. Snow in

the evening, then a chance of snow during the early morning. Snow

may be heavy at times in the evening. Snow Amounts of 2 to 4

inches. Cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 mph. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Light and

variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ150-110330-

Rusk-

Including the city of Henderson

347 AM CST Sun Jan 10 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

8 AM CST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Chance of light snow and slight chance of light rain in

the late morning. Rain likely and slight chance of light snow

early in the afternoon, then rain and light snow in the late

afternoon. Snow Amounts up to 1 inch. Cloudy. Highs around 40.

North winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of rain in the early evening. Snow in

the evening, then a chance of snow during the early morning. Snow

may be heavy at times in the evening. Snow Amounts of 2 to 4

inches. Cloudy. Lows around 30. North winds 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. West winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

TXZ149-110330-

Cherokee-

Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk

347 AM CST Sun Jan 10 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

8 AM CST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Chance of light rain and light snow in the morning, then

rain and light snow in the afternoon. Snow Amounts up to 1 inch.

Cloudy. Highs around 40. North winds 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow in the early evening, then snow likely during the

mid and late evening. Chance of snow during the early morning.

Snow may be heavy at times in the early evening. Snow Amounts of 3

to 4 inches. Total snow accumulation 3 to 5 inches. Cloudy. Lows

around 30. North winds 10 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. West winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...then becoming sunny.

Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ165-110330-

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

347 AM CST Sun Jan 10 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

8 AM CST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Chance of light rain and light snow in the morning, then

rain and light snow in the afternoon. No snow accumulations

expected. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Chance of rain in the early evening. Snow in the

evening, then a chance of snow during the early morning. Snow

Amounts of 1 to 4 inches. Cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ152-110330-

Nacogdoches-

Including the city of Nacogdoches

347 AM CST Sun Jan 10 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

8 AM CST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Chance of light rain and light snow in the late morning.

Rain likely early in the afternoon, then rain and light snow in

the late afternoon. Snow Amounts up to 1 inch. Mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Chance of rain in the early evening. Snow in the

evening, then a chance of snow during the early morning. Snow may

be heavy at times in the evening. Snow Amounts of 2 to 4 inches.

Total snow accumulation 2 to 4 inches. Cloudy. Lows in the upper

20s. North winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

TXZ153-110330-

Shelby-

Including the city of Center

347 AM CST Sun Jan 10 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

8 AM CST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Chance of rain early in the afternoon. Rain with light

snow likely in the late afternoon. No snow accumulations

expected. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of rain in the early evening. Snow in

the evening, then a chance of snow during the early morning. Snow

may be heavy at times in the evening. Snow Amounts of 2 to 4

inches. Cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ166-110330-

San Augustine-

Including the city of San Augustine

347 AM CST Sun Jan 10 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

8 AM CST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Slight chance of light rain and light snow in the late

morning. Rain likely early in the afternoon, then rain and light

snow in the late afternoon. No snow accumulations expected.

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Chance of rain in the early evening. Snow in the

evening, then a chance of light snow during the early morning.

Snow Amounts of 1 to 4 inches. Cloudy. Lows around 30. North

winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

TXZ167-110330-

Sabine-

Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland

347 AM CST Sun Jan 10 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

8 AM CST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Chance of light rain early in the afternoon. Light rain

and a chance of light snow in the late afternoon. No snow

accumulations expected. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Light snow and a chance of rain in the evening, then

snow likely during the early morning. Slight chance of snow after

midnight. Snow Amounts of 1 to 3 inches. Cloudy. Lows around 30.

North winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

North winds 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

