TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Thursday, December 17, 2020

139 FPUS54 KSHV 180806

ZFPSHV

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

206 AM CST Fri Dec 18 2020

TXZ097-190315-

Bowie-

Including the city of Texarkana

206 AM CST Fri Dec 18 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds

15 mph.

.TONIGHT... Showers likely after midnight. Cloudy. Temperatures

nearly steady in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of showers 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Cloudy.

Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 mph becoming northwest in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.

TXZ096-190315-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

206 AM CST Fri Dec 18 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers during the mid and late

evening. Showers likely during the early morning, then showers

after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 mph becoming

northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.

TXZ108-190315-

Franklin-

Including the city of Mount Vernon

206 AM CST Fri Dec 18 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers during the mid and late

evening. Showers likely during the early morning, then showers

after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 mph becoming

northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.

TXZ109-190315-

Titus-

Including the city of Mount Pleasant

206 AM CST Fri Dec 18 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers during the mid and late

evening. Showers likely during the early morning, then showers

after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 mph becoming

northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.

TXZ111-190315-

Morris-

Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples,

and Omaha

206 AM CST Fri Dec 18 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers during the mid and late

evening. Chance of showers during the early morning, then showers

after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely in the morning. Slight chance of

thunderstorms through mid afternoon. Chance of showers in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds

5 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.

TXZ110-190315-

Camp-

Including the city of Pittsburg

206 AM CST Fri Dec 18 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers during the mid and late

evening. Showers likely during the early morning, then showers

after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 mph becoming

northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.

TXZ112-190315-

Cass-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

and Queen City

206 AM CST Fri Dec 18 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds

10 mph.

.TONIGHT... Showers likely after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers in the morning. Slight chance of

thunderstorms through mid afternoon. Chance of showers in the

afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 mph

becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ126-190315-

Marion-

Including the city of Jefferson

206 AM CST Fri Dec 18 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds

10 mph.

.TONIGHT... Showers likely after midnight. Mostly cloudy.

Temperatures nearly steady in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

10 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers in the morning. Slight chance of

thunderstorms through mid afternoon. Chance of showers in the

afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 mph

becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ125-190315-

Upshur-

Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy

206 AM CST Fri Dec 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers during the mid and late

evening. Showers likely during the early morning, then showers

after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely in the morning. Slight chance of

thunderstorms through mid afternoon. Chance of showers in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds

5 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.

TXZ124-190315-

Wood-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins

206 AM CST Fri Dec 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers during the mid and late

evening. Showers likely during the early morning, then showers

after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 mph becoming

northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.

TXZ136-190315-

Smith-

Including the city of Tyler

206 AM CST Fri Dec 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers during the mid and late

evening. Showers likely during the early morning, then showers

after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers in the morning. Slight chance of

thunderstorms through mid afternoon. Chance of showers in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. South winds 10 mph

becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ137-190315-

Gregg-

Including the city of Longview

206 AM CST Fri Dec 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. South winds 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers during the mid and late

evening. Chance of showers during the early morning, then showers

after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers in the morning. Slight chance of

thunderstorms through mid afternoon. Chance of showers in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds

5 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ138-190315-

Harrison-

Including the city of Marshall

206 AM CST Fri Dec 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds

15 mph.

.TONIGHT... Showers likely after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 mph. Chance of showers

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers in the morning. Slight chance of

thunderstorms through mid afternoon. Chance of showers in the

afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 mph

becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ151-190315-

Panola-

Including the city of Carthage

206 AM CST Fri Dec 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 15 mph.

.TONIGHT... Showers likely after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of showers

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers in the morning. Slight chance of

thunderstorms through mid afternoon. Showers likely in the

afternoon. Cloudy. Highs around 60. South winds around 5 mph

becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ150-190315-

Rusk-

Including the city of Henderson

206 AM CST Fri Dec 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers during the mid and late

evening. Chance of showers during the early morning, then showers

likely after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers in the morning. Slight chance of

thunderstorms through mid afternoon. Chance of showers in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ149-190315-

Cherokee-

Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk

206 AM CST Fri Dec 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers during the mid and late

evening. Chance of showers during the early morning, then showers

after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers in the morning. Slight chance of

thunderstorms through mid afternoon. Chance of showers in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

North winds 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ165-190315-

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

206 AM CST Fri Dec 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers during the mid and late

evening. Chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows

around 50. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s. Southeast winds 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ152-190315-

Nacogdoches-

Including the city of Nacogdoches

206 AM CST Fri Dec 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers during the mid and late

evening. Chance of showers during the early morning, then showers

likely after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s. South winds 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. North winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ153-190315-

Shelby-

Including the city of Center

206 AM CST Fri Dec 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 mph. Chance of showers

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs around 60. South winds 10 mph

becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ166-190315-

San Augustine-

Including the city of San Augustine

206 AM CST Fri Dec 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

Mostly cloudy with chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening.

Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ167-190315-

Sabine-

Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland

206 AM CST Fri Dec 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Temperatures

nearly steady in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Mostly

cloudy. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 10 mph becoming

northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the lower 40s. North winds 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

