TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, December 16, 2020 _____ 841 FPUS54 KSHV 170400 ZFPSHV Zone Forecasts National Weather Service Shreveport LA 1000 PM CST Wed Dec 16 2020 TXZ096-170500- Red River- Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata 1000 PM CST Wed Dec 16 2020 .REST OF TONIGHT...Widespread frost. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 mph becoming southwest after midnight. .THURSDAY...Widespread frost through mid morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Areas of frost during the mid and late evening. Widespread frost after midnight. Clear in the evening...then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Widespread frost through mid morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...A 40 percent chance of showers after midnight. Cloudy, warmer. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ108>111-170500- Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris- Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg, Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha 1000 PM CST Wed Dec 16 2020 .REST OF TONIGHT...Widespread frost. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Light and variable winds becoming west up to 5 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Widespread frost through mid morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Areas of frost during the mid and late evening. Widespread frost after midnight. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Areas of frost through mid morning. Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...A 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Cloudy, warmer. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ112-170500- Cass- Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs, and Queen City 1000 PM CST Wed Dec 16 2020 .REST OF TONIGHT...Widespread frost. Mostly cloudy during the mid and late evening then clearing. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 mph during the mid and late evening becoming light and variable. .THURSDAY...Widespread frost through mid morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Areas of frost during the mid and late evening. Widespread frost after midnight. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Widespread frost through mid morning. Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...A 40 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent. $$ TXZ126-138-170500- Marion-Harrison- Including the cities of Jefferson and Marshall 1000 PM CST Wed Dec 16 2020 .REST OF TONIGHT...Widespread frost. Mostly cloudy during the mid and late evening then clearing. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Widespread frost through mid morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Areas of frost during the mid and late evening. Widespread frost after midnight. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Widespread frost through mid morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...A 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around 60. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent. $$ TXZ137-170500- Gregg- Including the city of Longview 1000 PM CST Wed Dec 16 2020 .REST OF TONIGHT...Widespread frost. Mostly cloudy during the mid and late evening then clearing. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Widespread frost through mid morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Areas of frost during the mid and late evening. Widespread frost after midnight. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Widespread frost through mid morning. Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...A 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around 60. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent. $$ TXZ125-170500- Upshur- Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy 1000 PM CST Wed Dec 16 2020 .REST OF TONIGHT...Widespread frost. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Widespread frost through mid morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Areas of frost during the mid and late evening. Widespread frost after midnight. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Widespread frost through mid morning. Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...A 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Cloudy, warmer. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ124-170500- Wood- Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins 1000 PM CST Wed Dec 16 2020 .REST OF TONIGHT...Widespread frost. Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Southwest winds 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Widespread frost through mid morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Patchy frost during the mid and late evening. Widespread frost after midnight. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Areas of frost through mid morning. Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...A 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Cloudy, warmer. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ136-170500- Smith- Including the city of Tyler 1000 PM CST Wed Dec 16 2020 .REST OF TONIGHT...Widespread frost. Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. West winds 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Widespread frost through mid morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Patchy frost during the mid and late evening. Widespread frost after midnight. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Areas of frost through mid morning. Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...A 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Cloudy, warmer. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ149-170500- Cherokee- Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk 1000 PM CST Wed Dec 16 2020 .REST OF TONIGHT...Widespread frost. Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Light and variable winds becoming west up to 5 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Patchy frost through mid morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Patchy frost during the mid and late evening. Areas of frost during the early morning, then widespread frost after midnight. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Areas of frost through mid morning. Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...A 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .TUESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent. $$ TXZ150-170500- Rusk- Including the city of Henderson 1000 PM CST Wed Dec 16 2020 .REST OF TONIGHT...Widespread frost. Mostly cloudy during the mid and late evening then clearing. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Widespread frost through mid morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Areas of frost during the mid and late evening. Widespread frost after midnight. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Widespread frost through mid morning. Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...A 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent. $$ TXZ151-170500- Panola- Including the city of Carthage 1000 PM CST Wed Dec 16 2020 .REST OF TONIGHT...Widespread frost. Mostly cloudy during the mid and late evening...then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Widespread frost through mid morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Areas of frost during the mid and late evening. Widespread frost after midnight. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Widespread frost through mid morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...A 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent. $$ TXZ153-170500- Shelby- Including the city of Center 1000 PM CST Wed Dec 16 2020 .REST OF TONIGHT...Widespread frost. Mostly cloudy during the mid and late evening...then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Areas of frost through mid morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Areas of frost during the mid and late evening. Widespread frost after midnight. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Areas of frost through mid morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...A 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent. $$ TXZ152-170500- Nacogdoches- Including the city of Nacogdoches 1000 PM CST Wed Dec 16 2020 .REST OF TONIGHT...Widespread frost. Mostly cloudy during the mid and late evening then clearing. Lows in the upper 20s. Light and variable winds. .THURSDAY...Patchy frost through mid morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Areas of frost during the mid and late evening. Widespread frost after midnight. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Widespread frost through mid morning. Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...A 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent. $$ TXZ165-170500- Angelina- Including the city of Lufkin 1000 PM CST Wed Dec 16 2020 .REST OF TONIGHT...Areas of frost during the mid and late evening, then widespread frost after midnight. Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Light and variable winds becoming northwest up to 5 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Patchy frost through mid morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Patchy frost during the mid and late evening. Widespread frost after midnight. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and variable winds becoming southeast up to 5 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Areas of frost through mid morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...A 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent. $$ TXZ166-167-170500- San Augustine-Sabine- Including the cities of San Augustine, Hemphill, and Pineland 1000 PM CST Wed Dec 16 2020 .REST OF TONIGHT...Areas of frost during the mid and late evening, then widespread frost after midnight. Mostly cloudy during the mid and late evening...then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 30. North winds 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Areas of frost through mid morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Patchy frost during the mid and late evening. Widespread frost after midnight. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Areas of frost through mid morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...A 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.