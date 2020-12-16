TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, December 16, 2020

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

1000 PM CST Wed Dec 16 2020

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

1000 PM CST Wed Dec 16 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Widespread frost. Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 mph becoming southwest after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Widespread frost through mid morning. Sunny. Highs in

the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Areas of frost during the mid and late evening.

Widespread frost after midnight. Clear in the evening...then

becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Widespread frost through mid morning. Mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A 40 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Cloudy, warmer. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,

Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha

1000 PM CST Wed Dec 16 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Widespread frost. Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 20s. Light and variable winds becoming west up to 5 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Widespread frost through mid morning. Sunny. Highs in

the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Areas of frost during the mid and late evening.

Widespread frost after midnight. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

30s. South winds 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Areas of frost through mid morning. Becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A 30 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Cloudy, warmer. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

Cass-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

and Queen City

1000 PM CST Wed Dec 16 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Widespread frost. Mostly cloudy during the mid

and late evening then clearing. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 5 mph during the mid and late evening becoming light and

variable.

.THURSDAY...Widespread frost through mid morning. Sunny. Highs in

the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Areas of frost during the mid and late evening.

Widespread frost after midnight. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

30s. South winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Widespread frost through mid morning. Becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A 40 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

Marion-Harrison-

Including the cities of Jefferson and Marshall

1000 PM CST Wed Dec 16 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Widespread frost. Mostly cloudy during the mid

and late evening then clearing. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Widespread frost through mid morning. Mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Areas of frost during the mid and late evening.

Widespread frost after midnight. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

30s. South winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Widespread frost through mid morning. Partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A 30 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around

60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

Gregg-

Including the city of Longview

1000 PM CST Wed Dec 16 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Widespread frost. Mostly cloudy during the mid

and late evening then clearing. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Widespread frost through mid morning. Mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Areas of frost during the mid and late evening.

Widespread frost after midnight. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

30s. South winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Widespread frost through mid morning. Becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A 30 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around

60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

Upshur-

Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy

1000 PM CST Wed Dec 16 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Widespread frost. Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 20s. West winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Widespread frost through mid morning. Sunny. Highs in

the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Areas of frost during the mid and late evening.

Widespread frost after midnight. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

30s. South winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Widespread frost through mid morning. Becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A 30 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Cloudy, warmer. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

Wood-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins

1000 PM CST Wed Dec 16 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Widespread frost. Partly cloudy. Lows around

30. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Widespread frost through mid morning. Mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Patchy frost during the mid and late evening.

Widespread frost after midnight. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

30s. South winds 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Areas of frost through mid morning. Becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A 30 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Cloudy, warmer. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

Smith-

Including the city of Tyler

1000 PM CST Wed Dec 16 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Widespread frost. Partly cloudy. Lows around

30. West winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Widespread frost through mid morning. Mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Patchy frost during the mid and late evening.

Widespread frost after midnight. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

30s. South winds 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Areas of frost through mid morning. Becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A 30 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Cloudy, warmer. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

Cherokee-

Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk

1000 PM CST Wed Dec 16 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Widespread frost. Partly cloudy. Lows around

30. Light and variable winds becoming west up to 5 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Patchy frost through mid morning. Sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Patchy frost during the mid and late evening.

Areas of frost during the early morning, then widespread frost

after midnight. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Areas of frost through mid morning. Mostly sunny in the

morning...then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A 30 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

Rusk-

Including the city of Henderson

1000 PM CST Wed Dec 16 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Widespread frost. Mostly cloudy during the mid

and late evening then clearing. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Widespread frost through mid morning. Mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Areas of frost during the mid and late evening.

Widespread frost after midnight. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

30s. South winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Widespread frost through mid morning. Partly cloudy.

Highs around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A 30 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

Panola-

Including the city of Carthage

1000 PM CST Wed Dec 16 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Widespread frost. Mostly cloudy during the mid

and late evening...then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

20s. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Widespread frost through mid morning. Mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Areas of frost during the mid and late evening.

Widespread frost after midnight. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

30s. South winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Widespread frost through mid morning. Partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A 30 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

Shelby-

Including the city of Center

1000 PM CST Wed Dec 16 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Widespread frost. Mostly cloudy during the mid

and late evening...then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

20s. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Areas of frost through mid morning. Mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Areas of frost during the mid and late evening.

Widespread frost after midnight. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

30s. South winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Areas of frost through mid morning. Partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A 30 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

Nacogdoches-

Including the city of Nacogdoches

1000 PM CST Wed Dec 16 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Widespread frost. Mostly cloudy during the mid

and late evening then clearing. Lows in the upper 20s. Light and

variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Patchy frost through mid morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

in the mid 50s. West winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Areas of frost during the mid and late evening.

Widespread frost after midnight. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

30s. South winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Widespread frost through mid morning. Partly cloudy.

Highs around 60. Southeast winds 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A 30 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

1000 PM CST Wed Dec 16 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Areas of frost during the mid and late

evening, then widespread frost after midnight. Partly cloudy.

Lows around 30. Light and variable winds becoming northwest up to

5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Patchy frost through mid morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

in the upper 50s. West winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Patchy frost during the mid and late evening.

Widespread frost after midnight. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

30s. Light and variable winds becoming southeast up to 5 mph

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Areas of frost through mid morning. Partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A 30 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

San Augustine-Sabine-

Including the cities of San Augustine, Hemphill, and Pineland

1000 PM CST Wed Dec 16 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Areas of frost during the mid and late

evening, then widespread frost after midnight. Mostly cloudy

during the mid and late evening...then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows around 30. North winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Areas of frost through mid morning. Mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Patchy frost during the mid and late evening.

Widespread frost after midnight. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

30s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Areas of frost through mid morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A 30 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

