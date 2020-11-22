TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast

TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 21, 2020

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

249 AM CST Sun Nov 22 2020

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

249 AM CST Sun Nov 22 2020

.TODAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance

of showers in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s. Northwest winds 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

Chance of showers 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the late

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Showers likely and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,

Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha

249 AM CST Sun Nov 22 2020

.TODAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance

of showers in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

North winds 10 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the late

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Showers likely and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

Cass-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

and Queen City

249 AM CST Sun Nov 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s. North winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Southeast winds 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the late

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Showers likely and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

Wood-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins

249 AM CST Sun Nov 22 2020

.TODAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance

of showers in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s. North winds 10 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the late

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

Upshur-

Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy

249 AM CST Sun Nov 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70. North winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the late

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

Smith-

Including the city of Tyler

249 AM CST Sun Nov 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s. West winds 10 mph becoming north in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East

winds 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the late

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Slight chance of

thunderstorms in the early evening. Chance of showers through the

night. Chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

Gregg-

Including the city of Longview

249 AM CST Sun Nov 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s. West winds 10 mph becoming north in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast

winds 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the late

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

Marion-Harrison-

Including the cities of Jefferson and Marshall

249 AM CST Sun Nov 22 2020

.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds

10 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the late

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

Panola-

Including the city of Carthage

249 AM CST Sun Nov 22 2020

.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 mph becoming

northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the late

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers through the

night. Slight chance of thunderstorms during the mid and late

evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

Rusk-

Including the city of Henderson

249 AM CST Sun Nov 22 2020

.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 mph becoming

northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the late

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

Cherokee-

Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk

249 AM CST Sun Nov 22 2020

.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 mph becoming

north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the late

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the early evening. Chance of showers through the night. Chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

Shelby-

Including the city of Center

249 AM CST Sun Nov 22 2020

.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 mph becoming

northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the late

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers through the

night. Slight chance of thunderstorms during the mid and late

evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

Nacogdoches-

Including the city of Nacogdoches

249 AM CST Sun Nov 22 2020

.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 mph becoming

northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

East winds 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the late

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

249 AM CST Sun Nov 22 2020

.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East

winds 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the late

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs around 70. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

San Augustine-Sabine-

Including the cities of San Augustine, Hemphill, and Pineland

249 AM CST Sun Nov 22 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy through mid afternoon, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers in the late afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East

winds 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the late

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather