TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast
TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, November 4, 2020
_____
665 FPUS54 KSHV 050916
ZFPSHV
Zone Forecasts
National Weather Service Shreveport LA
316 AM CST Thu Nov 5 2020
TXZ096-060330-
Red River-
Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata
316 AM CST Thu Nov 5 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. East winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ108>111-060330-
Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,
Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha
316 AM CST Thu Nov 5 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. East winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ124-136-060330-
Wood-Smith-
Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, Hawkins,
and Tyler
316 AM CST Thu Nov 5 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ125-137-060330-
Upshur-Gregg-
Including the cities of Gilmer, Big Sandy, and Longview
316 AM CST Thu Nov 5 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 mph
becoming light and variable.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. East winds 5 mph
becoming light and variable.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ126-138-060330-
Marion-Harrison-
Including the cities of Jefferson and Marshall
316 AM CST Thu Nov 5 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ150-151-060330-
Rusk-Panola-
Including the cities of Henderson and Carthage
316 AM CST Thu Nov 5 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. East winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ149-152-060330-
Cherokee-Nacogdoches-
Including the cities of Jacksonville, Rusk, and Nacogdoches
316 AM CST Thu Nov 5 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Patchy fog after midnight. Mostly clear. Lows in the
lower 50s. East winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in
the mid 70s. East winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers in the
morning, then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ153-166-167-060330-
Shelby-San Augustine-Sabine-
Including the cities of Center, San Augustine, Hemphill,
and Pineland
316 AM CST Thu Nov 5 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Patchy fog after midnight. Mostly clear. Lows around
50. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in
the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast
winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers in the
morning, then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ165-060330-
Angelina-
Including the city of Lufkin
316 AM CST Thu Nov 5 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Mostly cloudy in the
morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Patchy fog after midnight. Mostly clear. Lows in the
lower 50s. East winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in
the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast
winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers in the
morning, then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
LAZ001-002-060330-
Caddo-Bossier-
Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City
316 AM CST Thu Nov 5 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast
winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
LAZ003-004-012-060330-
Webster-Claiborne-Bienville-
Including the cities of Minden, Springhill, Homer, Haynesville,
Arcadia, Ringgold, and Gibsland
316 AM CST Thu Nov 5 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Patchy fog after midnight. Mostly clear. Lows in the
upper 40s. East winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in
the mid 70s. East winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
LAZ005-006-060330-
Lincoln-Union-
Including the cities of Ruston, Farmerville, and Bernice
316 AM CST Thu Nov 5 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Mostly cloudy in the
morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Patchy fog after midnight. Mostly clear. Lows in the
upper 40s. Light and variable winds.
.FRIDAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in
the mid 70s. East winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast
winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers in the
morning, then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
LAZ013-014-060330-
Jackson-Ouachita-
Including the cities of Jonesboro and Monroe
316 AM CST Thu Nov 5 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast
winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers in the
morning, then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
24
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather