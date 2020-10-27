TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast

TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Monday, October 26, 2020

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

332 AM CDT Tue Oct 27 2020

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

332 AM CDT Tue Oct 27 2020

.TODAY...Chance of light rain and patchy drizzle in the morning,

then a slight chance of light rain in the afternoon. Cloudy.

Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers during the mid and late

evening. Chance of showers after midnight. Slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Cloudy. Lows around 50. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph becoming

northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A 40 percent chance of showers in the evening.

Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with higher gusts.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Franklin-

Including the city of Mount Vernon

332 AM CDT Tue Oct 27 2020

.TODAY...Chance of light rain through mid morning. Patchy drizzle

in the morning. Slight chance of light rain from late morning

through mid afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers during the mid and late

evening. Chance of showers during the early morning, then showers

likely and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Cloudy.

Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph becoming

northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A 30 percent chance of showers in the evening.

Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with higher gusts.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Titus-

Including the city of Mount Pleasant

332 AM CDT Tue Oct 27 2020

.TODAY...Chance of light rain and patchy drizzle through mid

morning, then a slight chance of light rain and patchy drizzle in

the late morning. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers during the mid and late

evening. Chance of showers during the early morning, then showers

likely and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Cloudy.

Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph becoming

northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A 40 percent chance of showers in the evening.

Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with higher gusts.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Morris-

Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples,

and Omaha

332 AM CDT Tue Oct 27 2020

.TODAY...Slight chance of light rain and patchy drizzle in the

morning. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers during the mid and late

evening. Chance of showers during the early morning, then showers

likely and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Cloudy.

Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Cloudy.

Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A 40 percent chance of showers in the evening.

Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with higher gusts.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Camp-

Including the city of Pittsburg

332 AM CDT Tue Oct 27 2020

.TODAY...Chance of light rain and patchy drizzle through mid

morning, then a slight chance of light rain and patchy drizzle in

the late morning. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers during the mid and late

evening. Chance of showers during the early morning, then showers

likely and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Cloudy.

Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph becoming

northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A 40 percent chance of showers in the evening.

Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with higher gusts.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Cass-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

and Queen City

332 AM CDT Tue Oct 27 2020

.TODAY...Slight chance of light rain and patchy drizzle through

mid morning. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers during the mid and late

evening. Chance of showers during the early morning, then showers

likely and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Cloudy.

Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Cloudy.

Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers in the evening. Mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

showers 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with higher gusts.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Marion-

Including the city of Jefferson

332 AM CDT Tue Oct 27 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers during the mid and late

evening. Chance of showers during the early morning, then showers

likely and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Cloudy.

Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Cloudy.

Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph becoming

northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers in the evening. Mostly

cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of showers 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with higher gusts.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Upshur-

Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy

332 AM CDT Tue Oct 27 2020

.TODAY...Slight chance of light rain and patchy drizzle in the

morning. Cloudy. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers during the mid and late

evening. Chance of showers during the early morning, then showers

likely and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Cloudy.

Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph becoming

northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Cooler. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with higher gusts.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Wood-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins

332 AM CDT Tue Oct 27 2020

.TODAY...Chance of light rain through mid morning. Patchy drizzle

in the morning. Slight chance of light rain from late morning

through mid afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers in the evening. Chance of

showers during the early morning, then showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph becoming

northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Cooler. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Smith-

Including the city of Tyler

332 AM CDT Tue Oct 27 2020

.TODAY...Slight chance of light rain and patchy drizzle in the

morning. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers from mid evening through the early

morning. Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Cloudy.

Highs around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Cooler. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Gregg-

Including the city of Longview

332 AM CDT Tue Oct 27 2020

.TODAY...Patchy drizzle through mid morning. Cloudy. Highs in the

lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers from mid evening through the early

morning. Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Cloudy.

Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph becoming

northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Cooler. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with higher gusts.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Harrison-

Including the city of Marshall

332 AM CDT Tue Oct 27 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers during the mid and late

evening. Chance of showers during the early morning, then showers

likely and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Cloudy.

Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph becoming

northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the

lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with higher gusts.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Panola-

Including the city of Carthage

332 AM CDT Tue Oct 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers from mid evening through the early

morning. Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers through mid morning, then showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.

Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. West winds 10 to

15 mph with higher gusts.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Rusk-

Including the city of Henderson

332 AM CDT Tue Oct 27 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers from mid evening through the early

morning. Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph becoming

northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Cooler. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to near 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Cherokee-

Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk

332 AM CDT Tue Oct 27 2020

.TODAY...Slight chance of light rain and patchy drizzle in the

morning. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers in the early evening, then a

chance of showers from mid evening through the early morning.

Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Cloudy.

Highs in the 60s. Temperatures falling into the upper 50s in the

afternoon. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Cooler.

Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs around 60. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

332 AM CDT Tue Oct 27 2020

.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers in the late afternoon.

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers through the early morning, then a

chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

Nacogdoches-

Including the city of Nacogdoches

332 AM CDT Tue Oct 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers in the early evening, then a

chance of showers from mid evening through the overnight. Slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with higher gusts.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Shelby-

Including the city of Center

332 AM CDT Tue Oct 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers in the early evening, then a

chance of showers from mid evening through the early morning.

Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely in the morning. Slight chance of

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Showers in the

afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. West winds 10 to

15 mph with higher gusts.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

San Augustine-

Including the city of San Augustine

332 AM CDT Tue Oct 27 2020

.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers in the late afternoon.

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers through the early morning, then a

chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely in the morning. Slight chance of

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Showers in the

afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Sabine-

Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland

332 AM CDT Tue Oct 27 2020

.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers in the late afternoon.

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers through the early morning, then

showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely in the morning. Slight chance of

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Showers in the

afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

