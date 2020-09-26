TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast
TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Friday, September 25, 2020
_____
337 FPUS54 KSHV 260732
ZFPSHV
Zone Forecasts
National Weather Service Shreveport LA
232 AM CDT Sat Sep 26 2020
TXZ096-270130-
Red River-
Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata
232 AM CDT Sat Sep 26 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog toward daybreak. Partly cloudy. Highs in the
lower 80s. South winds 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the evening, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms after
midnight. Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South
winds 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Becoming
partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ108-270130-
Franklin-
Including the city of Mount Vernon
232 AM CDT Sat Sep 26 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog toward daybreak. Partly cloudy. Highs in the
lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the evening, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms after
midnight. Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South
winds around 5 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Becoming
partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ109-270130-
Titus-
Including the city of Mount Pleasant
232 AM CDT Sat Sep 26 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog toward daybreak. Partly cloudy. Highs in the
lower 80s. South winds 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the evening, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms after
midnight. Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South
winds 5 mph becoming west after midnight. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.MONDAY...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Becoming
partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ111-270130-
Morris-
Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples,
and Omaha
232 AM CDT Sat Sep 26 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog toward daybreak. Partly cloudy. Highs in the
lower 80s. South winds 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 mph
becoming west after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Becoming partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower
70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ110-270130-
Camp-
Including the city of Pittsburg
232 AM CDT Sat Sep 26 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog toward daybreak. Partly cloudy. Highs in the
lower 80s. South winds 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 mph
becoming west around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Becoming partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower
70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ112-270130-
Cass-
Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,
and Queen City
232 AM CDT Sat Sep 26 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog toward daybreak. Partly cloudy. Highs in the
lower 80s. South winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 mph
becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Mostly
cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ126-270130-
Marion-
Including the city of Jefferson
232 AM CDT Sat Sep 26 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog toward daybreak. Partly cloudy. Highs in the
lower 80s. South winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Mostly
cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ125-270130-
Upshur-
Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy
232 AM CDT Sat Sep 26 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog toward daybreak. Partly cloudy. Highs in the
lower 80s. South winds 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Becoming partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower
70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ124-270130-
Wood-
Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins
232 AM CDT Sat Sep 26 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog toward daybreak. Partly cloudy. Highs in the
lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph becoming west after midnight. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.MONDAY...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Becoming
partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ136-270130-
Smith-
Including the city of Tyler
232 AM CDT Sat Sep 26 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog toward daybreak. Partly cloudy. Highs in the
lower 80s. South winds 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows
in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Becoming partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower
70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ137-270130-
Gregg-
Including the city of Longview
232 AM CDT Sat Sep 26 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog toward daybreak. Partly cloudy. Highs in the
lower 80s. South winds 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows
in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Becoming partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower
70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ138-270130-
Harrison-
Including the city of Marshall
232 AM CDT Sat Sep 26 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog toward daybreak. Partly cloudy. Highs in the
lower 80s. South winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows
in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Mostly
cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ151-270130-
Panola-
Including the city of Carthage
232 AM CDT Sat Sep 26 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog toward daybreak. Partly cloudy. Highs in the
lower 80s. South winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around
5 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Mostly
cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ150-270130-
Rusk-
Including the city of Henderson
232 AM CDT Sat Sep 26 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog toward daybreak. Partly cloudy. Highs in the
lower 80s. South winds 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Becoming
partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ149-270130-
Cherokee-
Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk
232 AM CDT Sat Sep 26 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog toward daybreak. Partly cloudy. Highs in the
lower 80s. South winds 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 60s. South winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Becoming
partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ165-270130-
Angelina-
Including the city of Lufkin
232 AM CDT Sat Sep 26 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog toward daybreak. Mostly cloudy toward
daybreak...then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
South winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 70s. North
winds 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ152-270130-
Nacogdoches-
Including the city of Nacogdoches
232 AM CDT Sat Sep 26 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog toward daybreak. Mostly cloudy toward
daybreak then clearing. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms after midnight. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
South winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Mostly
cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 15 mph
becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ153-270130-
Shelby-
Including the city of Center
232 AM CDT Sat Sep 26 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog toward daybreak. Mostly cloudy toward
daybreak...then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
South winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms after midnight. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
South winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Mostly
cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 15 mph. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ166-270130-
San Augustine-
Including the city of San Augustine
232 AM CDT Sat Sep 26 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog toward daybreak. Mostly cloudy toward
daybreak...then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
South winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ167-270130-
Sabine-
Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland
232 AM CDT Sat Sep 26 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog toward daybreak. Mostly cloudy toward
daybreak...then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
South winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds
5 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
LAZ001-002-270130-
Caddo-Bossier-
Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City
232 AM CDT Sat Sep 26 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog toward daybreak. Mostly cloudy toward
daybreak...then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
South winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 60s. South winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Mostly
cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather