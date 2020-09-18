TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast

TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Thursday, September 17, 2020

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

343 AM CDT Fri Sep 18 2020

TXZ096-190315-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

343 AM CDT Fri Sep 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ108-190315-

Franklin-

Including the city of Mount Vernon

343 AM CDT Fri Sep 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ109-190315-

Titus-

Including the city of Mount Pleasant

343 AM CDT Fri Sep 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ111-190315-

Morris-

Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples,

and Omaha

343 AM CDT Fri Sep 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ110-190315-

Camp-

Including the city of Pittsburg

343 AM CDT Fri Sep 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ112-190315-

Cass-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

and Queen City

343 AM CDT Fri Sep 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ126-190315-

Marion-

Including the city of Jefferson

343 AM CDT Fri Sep 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ125-190315-

Upshur-

Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy

343 AM CDT Fri Sep 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ124-190315-

Wood-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins

343 AM CDT Fri Sep 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ136-190315-

Smith-

Including the city of Tyler

343 AM CDT Fri Sep 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ137-190315-

Gregg-

Including the city of Longview

343 AM CDT Fri Sep 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ138-190315-

Harrison-

Including the city of Marshall

343 AM CDT Fri Sep 18 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ151-190315-

Panola-

Including the city of Carthage

343 AM CDT Fri Sep 18 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of

showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ150-190315-

Rusk-

Including the city of Henderson

343 AM CDT Fri Sep 18 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ149-190315-

Cherokee-

Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk

343 AM CDT Fri Sep 18 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ165-190315-

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

343 AM CDT Fri Sep 18 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a chance

of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

TXZ152-190315-

Nacogdoches-

Including the city of Nacogdoches

343 AM CDT Fri Sep 18 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

TXZ153-190315-

Shelby-

Including the city of Center

343 AM CDT Fri Sep 18 2020

.TODAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with slight

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ166-190315-

San Augustine-

Including the city of San Augustine

343 AM CDT Fri Sep 18 2020

.TODAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a chance

of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

TXZ167-190315-

Sabine-

Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland

343 AM CDT Fri Sep 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a chance

of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

LAZ001-002-190315-

Caddo-Bossier-

Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City

343 AM CDT Fri Sep 18 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

