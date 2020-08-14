TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast

TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 13, 2020

_____

793 FPUS54 KSHV 140756

ZFPSHV

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

256 AM CDT Fri Aug 14 2020

TXZ096-150315-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

256 AM CDT Fri Aug 14 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 mph.

Heat index readings 106 to 109.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 109.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ108>111-150315-

Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,

Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha

256 AM CDT Fri Aug 14 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

15 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 109.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 109.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ112-126-150315-

Cass-Marion-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

Queen City, and Jefferson

256 AM CDT Fri Aug 14 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 109.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 5 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ124-125-150315-

Wood-Upshur-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, Hawkins,

Gilmer, and Big Sandy

256 AM CDT Fri Aug 14 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 109.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 109.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ136-137-150315-

Smith-Gregg-

Including the cities of Tyler and Longview

256 AM CDT Fri Aug 14 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 109.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 109.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ138-151-150315-

Harrison-Panola-

Including the cities of Marshall and Carthage

256 AM CDT Fri Aug 14 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 109.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds

5 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ149-150-150315-

Cherokee-Rusk-

Including the cities of Jacksonville, Rusk, and Henderson

256 AM CDT Fri Aug 14 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Heat index readings 106 to 109.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

5 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ152-165-150315-

Nacogdoches-Angelina-

Including the cities of Nacogdoches and Lufkin

256 AM CDT Fri Aug 14 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 106.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 mph becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. West winds 5 mph

becoming north in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

$$

TXZ153-166-167-150315-

Shelby-San Augustine-Sabine-

Including the cities of Center, San Augustine, Hemphill,

and Pineland

256 AM CDT Fri Aug 14 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 mph. Heat index 106 to 109.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds

5 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

$$

LAZ017-018-150315-

Sabine-Natchitoches-

Including the cities of Many, Zwolle, Pleasant Hill,

and Natchitoches

256 AM CDT Fri Aug 14 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 mph. Heat

index readings 106 to 109..

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 mph. Heat

index readings 104 to 109.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds

5 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

LAZ010-011-150315-

De Soto-Red River-

Including the cities of Mansfield, Stonewall, Logansport,

Coushatta, and Martin

256 AM CDT Fri Aug 14 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds

5 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

$$

LAZ001-002-150315-

Caddo-Bossier-

Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City

256 AM CDT Fri Aug 14 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 109.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

$$

LAZ003-004-150315-

Webster-Claiborne-

Including the cities of Minden, Springhill, Homer,

and Haynesville

256 AM CDT Fri Aug 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southwest winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Heat

index readings 101 to 104.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 mph

becoming north in the afternoon. Heat index readings 106 to 109.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

13

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather