TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast

TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Friday, July 17, 2020

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

246 AM CDT Sat Jul 18 2020

Bowie-

Including the city of Texarkana

246 AM CDT Sat Jul 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

late morning and afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

90s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

246 AM CDT Sat Jul 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 mph.

.MONDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Franklin-

Including the city of Mount Vernon

246 AM CDT Sat Jul 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Titus-

Including the city of Mount Pleasant

246 AM CDT Sat Jul 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Morris-

Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples,

and Omaha

246 AM CDT Sat Jul 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

late morning and afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Southeast winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Camp-

Including the city of Pittsburg

246 AM CDT Sat Jul 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

late morning and afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Southeast winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Cass-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

and Queen City

246 AM CDT Sat Jul 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Heat index readings

102 to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late

morning. Chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

afternoon, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the late afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

Marion-

Including the city of Jefferson

246 AM CDT Sat Jul 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

5 mph becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Heat

index readings 102 to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

late morning and afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Southeast winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

Upshur-

Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy

246 AM CDT Sat Jul 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late

morning. Chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

afternoon, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the late afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

Wood-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins

246 AM CDT Sat Jul 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

late morning and afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Southeast winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Smith-

Including the city of Tyler

246 AM CDT Sat Jul 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late

morning. Chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

afternoon, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the late afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

Gregg-

Including the city of Longview

246 AM CDT Sat Jul 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

late morning and afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Southeast winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

Harrison-

Including the city of Marshall

246 AM CDT Sat Jul 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

5 mph becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Heat

index readings 101 to 104.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

late morning and afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Southeast winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

Panola-

Including the city of Carthage

246 AM CDT Sat Jul 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

5 mph becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy through mid morning, then a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

Rusk-

Including the city of Henderson

246 AM CDT Sat Jul 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning

and afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

Cherokee-

Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk

246 AM CDT Sat Jul 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms through mid

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late

morning and afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

246 AM CDT Sat Jul 18 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph

becoming southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms through mid

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late

morning and afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Nacogdoches-

Including the city of Nacogdoches

246 AM CDT Sat Jul 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms through mid morning, then mostly cloudy with chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

Shelby-

Including the city of Center

246 AM CDT Sat Jul 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

5 mph becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms through mid

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late

morning and afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

San Augustine-

Including the city of San Augustine

246 AM CDT Sat Jul 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph

becoming west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Heat index readings

102 to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms through mid

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late

morning and afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the early evening, then partly cloudy from

mid evening through the overnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

Sabine-

Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland

246 AM CDT Sat Jul 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph

becoming west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Heat index readings

102 to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 mph becoming north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely early in the afternoon.

Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the early evening, then partly cloudy from

mid evening through the overnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

