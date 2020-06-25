TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast
TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, June 24, 2020
Zone Forecasts
National Weather Service Shreveport LA
303 AM CDT Thu Jun 25 2020
TXZ096-260330-
Red River-
Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata
303 AM CDT Thu Jun 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
15 mph becoming south up to 5 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South
winds 15 mph decreasing to up to 5 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ108-260330-
Franklin-
Including the city of Mount Vernon
303 AM CDT Thu Jun 25 2020
.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
with higher gusts.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South
winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to up to 5 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ109-260330-
Titus-
Including the city of Mount Pleasant
303 AM CDT Thu Jun 25 2020
.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
South winds 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ110-260330-
Camp-
Including the city of Pittsburg
303 AM CDT Thu Jun 25 2020
.TODAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ111-260330-
Morris-
Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples,
and Omaha
303 AM CDT Thu Jun 25 2020
.TODAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
90s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
TXZ112-260330-
Cass-
Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,
and Queen City
303 AM CDT Thu Jun 25 2020
.TODAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
TXZ126-260330-
Marion-
Including the city of Jefferson
303 AM CDT Thu Jun 25 2020
.TODAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. South winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
TXZ125-260330-
Upshur-
Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy
303 AM CDT Thu Jun 25 2020
.TODAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. South winds 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
90s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
TXZ124-260330-
Wood-
Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins
303 AM CDT Thu Jun 25 2020
.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ136-260330-
Smith-
Including the city of Tyler
303 AM CDT Thu Jun 25 2020
.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ137-260330-
Gregg-
Including the city of Longview
303 AM CDT Thu Jun 25 2020
.TODAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
90s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
TXZ138-260330-
Harrison-
Including the city of Marshall
303 AM CDT Thu Jun 25 2020
.TODAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. South winds 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
TXZ151-260330-
Panola-
Including the city of Carthage
303 AM CDT Thu Jun 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
90s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
TXZ150-260330-
Rusk-
Including the city of Henderson
303 AM CDT Thu Jun 25 2020
.TODAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
90s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
TXZ149-260330-
Cherokee-
Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk
303 AM CDT Thu Jun 25 2020
.TODAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
TXZ165-260330-
Angelina-
Including the city of Lufkin
303 AM CDT Thu Jun 25 2020
.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then
showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
TXZ152-260330-
Nacogdoches-
Including the city of Nacogdoches
303 AM CDT Thu Jun 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
TXZ153-260330-
Shelby-
Including the city of Center
303 AM CDT Thu Jun 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
TXZ166-260330-
San Augustine-
Including the city of San Augustine
303 AM CDT Thu Jun 25 2020
.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then
showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
TXZ167-260330-
Sabine-
Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland
303 AM CDT Thu Jun 25 2020
.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then
showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
