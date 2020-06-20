TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast

TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Friday, June 19, 2020

Zone Forecasts...CORRECTED

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

232 AM CDT Sat Jun 20 2020

TXZ096-210330-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

232 AM CDT Sat Jun 20 2020

.TODAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms through mid

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms from late

morning through mid afternoon. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ108-210330-

Franklin-

Including the city of Mount Vernon

232 AM CDT Sat Jun 20 2020

.TODAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms through mid

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms from late

morning through mid afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the early evening, then partly cloudy from mid

evening through the overnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

TXZ109-210330-

Titus-

Including the city of Mount Pleasant

232 AM CDT Sat Jun 20 2020

.TODAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late

morning. Chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

afternoon, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the late afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the early evening, then partly cloudy from mid

evening through the overnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

TXZ111-210330-

Morris-

Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples,

and Omaha

232 AM CDT Sat Jun 20 2020

.TODAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late

morning. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the early evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

TXZ110-210330-

Camp-

Including the city of Pittsburg

232 AM CDT Sat Jun 20 2020

.TODAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late

morning. Chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

afternoon, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the late afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

TXZ112-210330-

Cass-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

and Queen City

232 AM CDT Sat Jun 20 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ126-210330-

Marion-

Including the city of Jefferson

232 AM CDT Sat Jun 20 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ125-210330-

Upshur-

Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy

232 AM CDT Sat Jun 20 2020

.TODAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late

morning. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ124-210330-

Wood-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins

232 AM CDT Sat Jun 20 2020

.TODAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning. Chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

TXZ136-210330-

Smith-

Including the city of Tyler

232 AM CDT Sat Jun 20 2020

.TODAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late

morning. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

TXZ137-210330-

Gregg-

Including the city of Longview

232 AM CDT Sat Jun 20 2020

.TODAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late

morning. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms through mid

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late

morning and afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows around 70. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

TXZ138-210330-

Harrison-

Including the city of Marshall

232 AM CDT Sat Jun 20 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the late afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms through mid

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late

morning and afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ151-210330-

Panola-

Including the city of Carthage

232 AM CDT Sat Jun 20 2020

.TODAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

afternoon. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

late morning and afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows around 70. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around

70. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

TXZ150-210330-

Rusk-

Including the city of Henderson

232 AM CDT Sat Jun 20 2020

.TODAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows around 70. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

TXZ149-210330-

Cherokee-

Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk

232 AM CDT Sat Jun 20 2020

.TODAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late

morning. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late

morning. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows around 70. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

TXZ165-210330-

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

232 AM CDT Sat Jun 20 2020

.TODAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the early evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy through mid morning, then a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning. Partly cloudy

with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 90s. South winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly

cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

TXZ152-210330-

Nacogdoches-

Including the city of Nacogdoches

232 AM CDT Sat Jun 20 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy through mid morning, then a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning. Partly cloudy

with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 90s. South winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

South winds 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ153-210330-

Shelby-

Including the city of Center

232 AM CDT Sat Jun 20 2020

.TODAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

late afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late

morning. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

South winds 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. South winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

TXZ166-210330-

San Augustine-

Including the city of San Augustine

232 AM CDT Sat Jun 20 2020

.TODAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

late afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy through mid morning, then a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning. Partly cloudy

with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 90s. South winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

South winds 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ167-210330-

Sabine-

Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland

232 AM CDT Sat Jun 20 2020

.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

late afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy through mid morning, then a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning. Partly cloudy

with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 90s. South winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

South winds 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

LAZ001-002-210330-

Caddo-Bossier-

Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City

232 AM CDT Sat Jun 20 2020

.TODAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

late afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms through mid

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late

morning and afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

