TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast
TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, May 6, 2020
_____
162 FPUS54 KSHV 070827
ZFPSHV
Zone Forecasts
National Weather Service Shreveport LA
327 AM CDT Thu May 7 2020
TXZ096-080315-
Red River-
Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata
327 AM CDT Thu May 7 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,
then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy.
Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming
southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance
of precipitation 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning.
Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs around 70. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ108>111-080315-
Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,
Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha
327 AM CDT Thu May 7 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,
then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy.
Windy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning. Mostly
cloudy in the morning then clearing. Windy. Highs in the lower
70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ112-126-080315-
Cass-Marion-
Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,
Queen City, and Jefferson
327 AM CDT Thu May 7 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,
then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Partly cloudy in
the evening...then becoming cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to near 30 mph. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Windy. Highs in the
mid 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ124-125-080315-
Wood-Upshur-
Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, Hawkins,
Gilmer, and Big Sandy
327 AM CDT Thu May 7 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,
then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Partly cloudy in
the evening...then becoming cloudy. Windy. Lows in the mid 60s.
South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning. Mostly
cloudy in the morning then clearing. Windy. Highs in the lower
70s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph becoming north 15 to 20 mph in
the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ136-137-080315-
Smith-Gregg-
Including the cities of Tyler and Longview
327 AM CDT Thu May 7 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,
then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Partly cloudy in
the evening...then becoming cloudy. Windy. Lows in the mid 60s.
South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Windy. Highs in the
mid 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows around 50. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ138-151-080315-
Harrison-Panola-
Including the cities of Marshall and Carthage
327 AM CDT Thu May 7 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph and
gusty. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance
of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy in the
morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to
15 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph with higher gusts in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows around 50. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ149-150-080315-
Cherokee-Rusk-
Including the cities of Jacksonville, Rusk, and Henderson
327 AM CDT Thu May 7 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 mph
becoming south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.
Becoming mostly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance
of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Becoming partly
cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph
becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ152-165-080315-
Nacogdoches-Angelina-
Including the cities of Nacogdoches and Lufkin
327 AM CDT Thu May 7 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the
evening. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers
and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs
in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph becoming north in
the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower
50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ153-166-167-080315-
Shelby-San Augustine-Sabine-
Including the cities of Center, San Augustine, Hemphill,
and Pineland
327 AM CDT Thu May 7 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the
evening. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph becoming north 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
LAZ017-018-080315-
Sabine-Natchitoches-
Including the cities of Many, Zwolle, Pleasant Hill,
and Natchitoches
327 AM CDT Thu May 7 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows around 50. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
LAZ010-011-080315-
De Soto-Red River-
Including the cities of Mansfield, Stonewall, Logansport,
Coushatta, and Martin
327 AM CDT Thu May 7 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers
and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Cloudy in the
morning...then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows around 50. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
LAZ001-002-080315-
Caddo-Bossier-
Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City
327 AM CDT Thu May 7 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
and gusty. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance
of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy in the
morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to
15 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph with higher gusts in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
LAZ003-004-080315-
Webster-Claiborne-
Including the cities of Minden, Springhill, Homer,
and Haynesville
327 AM CDT Thu May 7 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.
Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows
in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance
of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy in the
morning...then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
_____
