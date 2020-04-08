TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast

TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, April 7, 2020

_____

922 FPUS54 KSHV 080905

ZFPSHV

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

405 AM CDT Wed Apr 8 2020

TXZ097-090315-

Bowie-

Including the city of Texarkana

405 AM CDT Wed Apr 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to up to 10 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and a chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

$$

TXZ096-090315-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

405 AM CDT Wed Apr 8 2020

.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 70.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening.

Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ108-090315-

Franklin-

Including the city of Mount Vernon

405 AM CDT Wed Apr 8 2020

.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then showers

and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ109-090315-

Titus-

Including the city of Mount Pleasant

405 AM CDT Wed Apr 8 2020

.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then showers

and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ111-090315-

Morris-

Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples,

and Omaha

405 AM CDT Wed Apr 8 2020

.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers in the evening, then a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in

the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of showers

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ110-090315-

Camp-

Including the city of Pittsburg

405 AM CDT Wed Apr 8 2020

.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers in the evening, then a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in

the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of showers

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then showers

and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ112-090315-

Cass-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

and Queen City

405 AM CDT Wed Apr 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers after midnight.

Lows around 50. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers with thunderstorms likely in

the evening, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ126-090315-

Marion-

Including the city of Jefferson

405 AM CDT Wed Apr 8 2020

.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph becoming

northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers in the evening, then a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in

the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers with thunderstorms likely in

the evening, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ125-090315-

Upshur-

Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy

405 AM CDT Wed Apr 8 2020

.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph becoming

northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers in the evening, then a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in

the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then showers

and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ124-090315-

Wood-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins

405 AM CDT Wed Apr 8 2020

.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers in the evening, then a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in

the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then showers

and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ136-090315-

Smith-

Including the city of Tyler

405 AM CDT Wed Apr 8 2020

.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph becoming west

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Becoming mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers in the evening, then a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in

the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then showers

and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ137-090315-

Gregg-

Including the city of Longview

405 AM CDT Wed Apr 8 2020

.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph becoming west

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers in the evening, then a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in

the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of showers

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then showers

and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ138-090315-

Harrison-

Including the city of Marshall

405 AM CDT Wed Apr 8 2020

.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph becoming west

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers in the evening, then a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in

the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers with thunderstorms likely in

the evening, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ151-090315-

Panola-

Including the city of Carthage

405 AM CDT Wed Apr 8 2020

.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Becoming mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

showers with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers with thunderstorms likely in

the evening, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ150-090315-

Rusk-

Including the city of Henderson

405 AM CDT Wed Apr 8 2020

.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Becoming mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then showers

with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ149-090315-

Cherokee-

Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk

405 AM CDT Wed Apr 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then showers

with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 70.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ165-090315-

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

405 AM CDT Wed Apr 8 2020

.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the early evening, then a chance of showers from

mid evening through the overnight. Cloudy, cooler. Lows in the

upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then showers

with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ152-090315-

Nacogdoches-

Including the city of Nacogdoches

405 AM CDT Wed Apr 8 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the early evening, then a chance of showers from

mid evening through the overnight. Cloudy, cooler. Lows in the

mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then showers

with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 70.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers with thunderstorms likely in

the evening, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ153-090315-

Shelby-

Including the city of Center

405 AM CDT Wed Apr 8 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Becoming mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast

winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

showers with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around

70. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers with thunderstorms likely in

the evening, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ166-090315-

San Augustine-

Including the city of San Augustine

405 AM CDT Wed Apr 8 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of thunderstorms in the early

evening. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Cloudy, cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

showers with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers with thunderstorms likely in

the evening, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ167-090315-

Sabine-

Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland

405 AM CDT Wed Apr 8 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with slight chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of thunderstorms in the early

evening. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Cloudy, cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

showers with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers with thunderstorms likely in

the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

24

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather