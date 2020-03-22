TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast

TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Saturday, March 21, 2020

_____

277 FPUS54 KSHV 220824

ZFPSHV

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

324 AM CDT Sun Mar 22 2020

TXZ096-220930-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

324 AM CDT Sun Mar 22 2020

.TODAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a slight chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy.

Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 mph. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy,

warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with higher

gusts.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ108-220930-

Franklin-

Including the city of Mount Vernon

324 AM CDT Sun Mar 22 2020

.TODAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance

of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly

cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with higher gusts.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ109-220930-

Titus-

Including the city of Mount Pleasant

324 AM CDT Sun Mar 22 2020

.TODAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a slight chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly

cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with higher gusts.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ111-220930-

Morris-

Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples,

and Omaha

324 AM CDT Sun Mar 22 2020

.TODAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a slight chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly

cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with higher gusts.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ110-220930-

Camp-

Including the city of Pittsburg

324 AM CDT Sun Mar 22 2020

.TODAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a slight chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ112-220930-

Cass-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

and Queen City

324 AM CDT Sun Mar 22 2020

.TODAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a slight chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy.

Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Cloudy. Temperatures nearly steady around 60. East

winds 5 mph becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance

of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy,

warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ126-220930-

Marion-

Including the city of Jefferson

324 AM CDT Sun Mar 22 2020

.TODAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a slight chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Cloudy. Temperatures nearly steady in the lower 60s.

East winds 5 mph becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance

of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy,

warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ125-220930-

Upshur-

Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy

324 AM CDT Sun Mar 22 2020

.TODAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a slight chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly

cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

higher gusts.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ124-220930-

Wood-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins

324 AM CDT Sun Mar 22 2020

.TODAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance

of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 mph becoming

northeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly

cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph

in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ136-220930-

Smith-

Including the city of Tyler

324 AM CDT Sun Mar 22 2020

.TODAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance

of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with higher gusts.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ137-220930-

Gregg-

Including the city of Longview

324 AM CDT Sun Mar 22 2020

.TODAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a slight chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Cloudy. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 5 mph. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance

of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

higher gusts.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ138-220930-

Harrison-

Including the city of Marshall

324 AM CDT Sun Mar 22 2020

.TODAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a slight chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Cloudy. Lows around 60. East winds 5 mph becoming

northeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance

of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with higher gusts.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ151-220930-

Panola-

Including the city of Carthage

324 AM CDT Sun Mar 22 2020

.TODAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance

of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy.

Highs around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance

of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with higher gusts.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ150-220930-

Rusk-

Including the city of Henderson

324 AM CDT Sun Mar 22 2020

.TODAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance

of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy.

Highs around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph

becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance

of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with higher gusts.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ149-220930-

Cherokee-

Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk

324 AM CDT Sun Mar 22 2020

.TODAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph

becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance

of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with higher gusts.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ165-220930-

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

324 AM CDT Sun Mar 22 2020

.TODAY...Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance

of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a slight

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with higher gusts.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ152-220930-

Nacogdoches-

Including the city of Nacogdoches

324 AM CDT Sun Mar 22 2020

.TODAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance

of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with higher gusts.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ153-220930-

Shelby-

Including the city of Center

324 AM CDT Sun Mar 22 2020

.TODAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance

of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with higher gusts.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ166-220930-

San Augustine-

Including the city of San Augustine

324 AM CDT Sun Mar 22 2020

.TODAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance

of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly

cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with higher gusts.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ167-220930-

Sabine-

Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland

324 AM CDT Sun Mar 22 2020

.TODAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance

of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

LAZ001-002-220930-

Caddo-Bossier-

Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City

324 AM CDT Sun Mar 22 2020

.TODAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a slight chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 mph

becoming north after midnight. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance

of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with higher gusts. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather