TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast
TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, March 4, 2020
_____
262 FPUS54 KSHV 050827
ZFPSHV
Zone Forecasts
National Weather Service Shreveport LA
227 AM CST Thu Mar 5 2020
TXZ096-060315-
Red River-
Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata
227 AM CST Thu Mar 5 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then
showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
showers 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of
showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 70s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
$$
TXZ108-060315-
Franklin-
Including the city of Mount Vernon
227 AM CST Thu Mar 5 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then
showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
showers 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of
showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 70s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
$$
TXZ109-060315-
Titus-
Including the city of Mount Pleasant
227 AM CST Thu Mar 5 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Light and variable
winds becoming southeast up to 5 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening,
then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance
of showers 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of
showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 70s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
$$
TXZ111-060315-
Morris-
Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples,
and Omaha
227 AM CST Thu Mar 5 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Light and variable
winds becoming southeast up to 5 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
Chance of showers 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of
showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,
then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper
50s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 70s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
$$
TXZ110-060315-
Camp-
Including the city of Pittsburg
227 AM CST Thu Mar 5 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Light and variable
winds.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening,
then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance
of showers 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of
showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 70s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
$$
TXZ112-060315-
Cass-
Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,
and Queen City
227 AM CST Thu Mar 5 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely after midnight.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then showers
likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
around 70. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,
then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper
50s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 70s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
$$
TXZ126-060315-
Marion-
Including the city of Jefferson
227 AM CST Thu Mar 5 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and
variable winds becoming east up to 5 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then showers
likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,
then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper
50s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 70s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
$$
TXZ125-060315-
Upshur-
Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy
227 AM CST Thu Mar 5 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and
variable winds becoming southeast up to 5 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening,
then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance
of showers 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of
showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,
then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper
50s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 70s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
$$
TXZ124-060315-
Wood-
Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins
227 AM CST Thu Mar 5 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
Southeast winds 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then
showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
showers 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of
showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 70s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
$$
TXZ136-060315-
Smith-
Including the city of Tyler
227 AM CST Thu Mar 5 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Light and variable
winds becoming east up to 5 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Southeast winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening,
then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance
of showers 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of
showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,
then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper
50s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 70s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
$$
TXZ137-060315-
Gregg-
Including the city of Longview
227 AM CST Thu Mar 5 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and
variable winds.
.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Southeast winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely after midnight.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then showers
likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,
then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper
50s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 70s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
$$
TXZ138-060315-
Harrison-
Including the city of Marshall
227 AM CST Thu Mar 5 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then showers
likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 70s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
$$
TXZ151-060315-
Panola-
Including the city of Carthage
227 AM CST Thu Mar 5 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Southeast winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then showers
likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 70s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
$$
TXZ150-060315-
Rusk-
Including the city of Henderson
227 AM CST Thu Mar 5 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. East winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Southeast winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then showers
likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,
then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper
50s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 70s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
$$
TXZ149-060315-
Cherokee-
Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk
227 AM CST Thu Mar 5 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Southeast winds 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening,
then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance
of showers 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then showers
likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,
then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper
50s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 70s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
$$
TXZ165-060315-
Angelina-
Including the city of Lufkin
227 AM CST Thu Mar 5 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around
70. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and variable winds
becoming east up to 5 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then showers
likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
$$
TXZ152-060315-
Nacogdoches-
Including the city of Nacogdoches
227 AM CST Thu Mar 5 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Southeast winds 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then showers
likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,
then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper
50s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 70s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
$$
TXZ153-060315-
Shelby-
Including the city of Center
227 AM CST Thu Mar 5 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Southeast winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then showers
likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
around 70. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 70s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
$$
TXZ166-060315-
San Augustine-
Including the city of San Augustine
227 AM CST Thu Mar 5 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. East winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East
winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then showers
likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 50s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers in the
morning, then partly cloudy with chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 70s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
$$
TXZ167-060315-
Sabine-
Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland
227 AM CST Thu Mar 5 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. East winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then showers
likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 70s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 70s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
$$
LAZ001-002-060315-
Caddo-Bossier-
Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City
227 AM CST Thu Mar 5 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain in
the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then showers
likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance
of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 70s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
$$
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather