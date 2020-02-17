TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast

TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Sunday, February 16, 2020

_____

426 FPUS54 KSHV 171000

ZFPSHV

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

400 AM CST Mon Feb 17 2020

TXZ096-180315-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

400 AM CST Mon Feb 17 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Cloudy. Highs in the

lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms through the early morning, then mostly cloudy

with chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph becoming north after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Slight chance of thunderstorms through mid morning.

Chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Cloudy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers in the evening. Mostly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers

80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ108>111-180315-

Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,

Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha

400 AM CST Mon Feb 17 2020

.TODAY...Areas of fog through mid morning. A 20 percent chance of

showers in the late afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

through the early morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph becoming north after midnight. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms through mid

morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms from late morning

through mid afternoon. Showers likely in the late morning and

afternoon. Cloudy, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers in the evening, then a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Cloudy, cooler. Lows in the

lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers

80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ124-136-180315-

Wood-Smith-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, Hawkins,

and Tyler

400 AM CST Mon Feb 17 2020

.TODAY...Areas of fog through mid morning. Cloudy. Highs in the

mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

through the early morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming north after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Cloudy, cooler. Highs around 60. Northeast winds

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of

showers after midnight. Cloudy, cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

Chance of showers 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ125-137-180315-

Upshur-Gregg-

Including the cities of Gilmer, Big Sandy, and Longview

400 AM CST Mon Feb 17 2020

.TODAY...Areas of fog through mid morning. Cloudy. Highs in the

mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming north after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Cloudy, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of

showers after midnight. Cloudy, cooler. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then

showers after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of showers

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

Chance of showers 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

$$

TXZ126-138-180315-

Marion-Harrison-

Including the cities of Jefferson and Marshall

400 AM CST Mon Feb 17 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Cloudy, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of

showers after midnight. Cloudy, cooler. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then

showers after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of showers

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

Chance of showers 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

$$

TXZ150-151-180315-

Rusk-Panola-

Including the cities of Henderson and Carthage

400 AM CST Mon Feb 17 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. A 20 percent chance of

showers in the late afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

early evening, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms from mid evening through the overnight. Cloudy.

Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely in the morning. Slight chance of

thunderstorms through the day. Showers in the afternoon. Cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 mph becoming northeast in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers likely

after midnight. Cloudy, cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the

lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, showers. Lows around 40. Chance of

showers 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance

of showers 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

$$

TXZ149-152-180315-

Cherokee-Nacogdoches-

Including the cities of Jacksonville, Rusk, and Nacogdoches

400 AM CST Mon Feb 17 2020

.TODAY...Areas of fog through mid morning. Cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

early evening, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms from mid evening through the overnight. Cloudy.

Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Showers likely in the

morning. Slight chance of thunderstorms through the day. Showers

in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

5 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers likely

after midnight. Cloudy, cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Cloudy, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance

of showers 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

showers 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ153-166-167-180315-

Shelby-San Augustine-Sabine-

Including the cities of Center, San Augustine, Hemphill,

and Pineland

400 AM CST Mon Feb 17 2020

.TODAY...Areas of fog through mid morning. Slight chance of

showers in the morning. Chance of showers in the afternoon.

Slight chance of thunderstorms in the late afternoon. Cloudy.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

early evening, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms from mid evening through the overnight. Cloudy.

Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Showers likely in the

morning. Slight chance of thunderstorms through the day. Showers

in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 5 mph

becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers, cloudy, cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Cloudy, cooler. Highs in the lower

50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance

of showers 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

showers 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ165-180315-

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

400 AM CST Mon Feb 17 2020

.TODAY...Areas of fog through mid morning. Slight chance of

showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Showers likely in the

morning. Slight chance of thunderstorms through the day. Showers

in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

5 mph becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers, cloudy, cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Cloudy, cooler. Highs in the lower

50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance

of showers 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

showers 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

LAZ001-002-180315-

Caddo-Bossier-

Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City

400 AM CST Mon Feb 17 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. A 20 percent chance of

showers in the late afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers likely

after midnight. Cloudy, cooler. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then

showers after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of showers

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance

of showers 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

$$

LAZ003-004-012-180315-

Webster-Claiborne-Bienville-

Including the cities of Minden, Springhill, Homer, Haynesville,

Arcadia, Ringgold, and Gibsland

400 AM CST Mon Feb 17 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. A 20 percent chance of

showers in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the 60s. Northeast winds 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers likely

after midnight. Cloudy, cooler. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance

of showers 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

$$

LAZ005-006-180315-

Lincoln-Union-

Including the cities of Ruston, Farmerville, and Bernice

400 AM CST Mon Feb 17 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Cloudy.

Temperatures nearly steady in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

5 mph becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers likely

after midnight. Cloudy, cooler. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then

showers after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of showers

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance

of showers 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

$$

LAZ013-014-180315-

Jackson-Ouachita-

Including the cities of Jonesboro and Monroe

400 AM CST Mon Feb 17 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening. Slight chance of

thunderstorms through the night. Chance of showers after

midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers likely

after midnight. Cloudy, cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

showers 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

$$

24

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather