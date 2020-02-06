TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast

TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, February 5, 2020

802 FPUS54 KSHV 060941

ZFPSHV

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

341 AM CST Thu Feb 6 2020

TXZ096-070115-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

341 AM CST Thu Feb 6 2020

.TODAY...Snow showers likely toward daybreak. No snow

accumulations expected. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 mph

becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ108-070115-

Franklin-

Including the city of Mount Vernon

341 AM CST Thu Feb 6 2020

.TODAY...Snow showers likely toward daybreak. No snow

accumulations expected. Mostly cloudy toward daybreak...then

becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

TXZ109-070115-

Titus-

Including the city of Mount Pleasant

341 AM CST Thu Feb 6 2020

.TODAY...Snow showers, light rain, light freezing rain and light

sleet likely toward daybreak. No snow accumulations expected.

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. West winds 10 mph becoming

south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and

variable winds becoming northeast up to 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers. Highs around 60.

Chance of showers 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

TXZ111-070115-

Morris-

Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples,

and Omaha

341 AM CST Thu Feb 6 2020

.TODAY...Light rain, light freezing rain, snow showers and light

sleet likely toward daybreak. No snow accumulations expected.

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. West winds 10 mph becoming

south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

TXZ110-070115-

Camp-

Including the city of Pittsburg

341 AM CST Thu Feb 6 2020

.TODAY...Snow showers, light rain, light freezing rain and light

sleet likely toward daybreak. No snow accumulations expected.

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. West winds 5 to 10 mph becoming

south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

TXZ112-070115-

Cass-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

and Queen City

341 AM CST Thu Feb 6 2020

.TODAY...Light rain, light freezing rain, snow showers and light

sleet likely toward daybreak. No snow accumulations expected.

Cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 mph

becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

TXZ126-070115-

Marion-

Including the city of Jefferson

341 AM CST Thu Feb 6 2020

.TODAY...Light rain likely toward daybreak. Mostly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 mph

becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

TXZ125-070115-

Upshur-

Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy

341 AM CST Thu Feb 6 2020

.TODAY...Snow showers, light rain, light freezing rain and light

sleet likely toward daybreak. No snow accumulations expected.

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. West winds 5 to 10 mph

becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

TXZ124-070115-

Wood-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins

341 AM CST Thu Feb 6 2020

.TODAY...Snow showers likely toward daybreak. No snow

accumulations expected. Mostly cloudy toward daybreak...then

becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers. Highs around 60.

Chance of showers 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

TXZ136-070115-

Smith-

Including the city of Tyler

341 AM CST Thu Feb 6 2020

.TODAY...Snow showers, light rain, light freezing rain and light

sleet likely toward daybreak. No snow accumulations expected.

Mostly cloudy toward daybreak...then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and

variable winds becoming northeast up to 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. East winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

TXZ137-070115-

Gregg-

Including the city of Longview

341 AM CST Thu Feb 6 2020

.TODAY...Light rain, light freezing rain, snow showers and light

sleet likely toward daybreak. No snow accumulations expected.

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. East winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

TXZ138-070115-

Harrison-

Including the city of Marshall

341 AM CST Thu Feb 6 2020

.TODAY...Light rain likely toward daybreak. Mostly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. South winds 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and

variable winds becoming north up to 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then a

chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

TXZ151-070115-

Panola-

Including the city of Carthage

341 AM CST Thu Feb 6 2020

.TODAY...Light rain likely toward daybreak. Mostly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. South winds 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

TXZ150-070115-

Rusk-

Including the city of Henderson

341 AM CST Thu Feb 6 2020

.TODAY...Light rain, light freezing rain, snow showers and light

sleet likely toward daybreak. No snow accumulations expected.

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

TXZ149-070115-

Cherokee-

Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk

341 AM CST Thu Feb 6 2020

.TODAY...Light rain, light freezing rain, snow showers and light

sleet likely toward daybreak. No snow accumulations expected.

Cloudy toward daybreak...then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 5 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

TXZ165-070115-

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

341 AM CST Thu Feb 6 2020

.TODAY...Light rain likely toward daybreak. Cloudy toward

daybreak...then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Light and variable

winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

TXZ152-070115-

Nacogdoches-

Including the city of Nacogdoches

341 AM CST Thu Feb 6 2020

.TODAY...Light rain likely toward daybreak. Cloudy toward

daybreak...then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Southwest winds 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

5 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

TXZ153-070115-

Shelby-

Including the city of Center

341 AM CST Thu Feb 6 2020

.TODAY...Light rain likely toward daybreak. Mostly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Southwest winds 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

TXZ166-070115-

San Augustine-

Including the city of San Augustine

341 AM CST Thu Feb 6 2020

.TODAY...Light rain likely toward daybreak. Mostly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and

variable winds becoming east up to 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

TXZ167-070115-

Sabine-

Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland

341 AM CST Thu Feb 6 2020

.TODAY...Light rain likely toward daybreak. Cloudy. Highs in the

mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. South winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

LAZ001-002-070115-

Caddo-Bossier-

Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City

341 AM CST Thu Feb 6 2020

.TODAY...Light rain likely toward daybreak. Cloudy. Highs in the

mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to

15 mph becoming southwest up to 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

5 mph becoming north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

