TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast

TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 30, 2019

_____

793 FPUS54 KSHV 010849

ZFPSHV

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

249 AM CST Sun Dec 1 2019

TXZ096-020315-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

249 AM CST Sun Dec 1 2019

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM

CST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ108-020315-

Franklin-

Including the city of Mount Vernon

249 AM CST Sun Dec 1 2019

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM

CST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ109-020315-

Titus-

Including the city of Mount Pleasant

249 AM CST Sun Dec 1 2019

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM

CST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ111-020315-

Morris-

Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples,

and Omaha

249 AM CST Sun Dec 1 2019

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM

CST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ110-020315-

Camp-

Including the city of Pittsburg

249 AM CST Sun Dec 1 2019

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM

CST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ112-020315-

Cass-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

and Queen City

249 AM CST Sun Dec 1 2019

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM

CST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ126-020315-

Marion-

Including the city of Jefferson

249 AM CST Sun Dec 1 2019

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM

CST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 mph

becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ125-020315-

Upshur-

Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy

249 AM CST Sun Dec 1 2019

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM

CST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 mph

becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ124-020315-

Wood-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins

249 AM CST Sun Dec 1 2019

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM

CST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 mph

becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with

slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ136-020315-

Smith-

Including the city of Tyler

249 AM CST Sun Dec 1 2019

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM

CST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 mph

becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with

slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ137-020315-

Gregg-

Including the city of Longview

249 AM CST Sun Dec 1 2019

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM

CST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 mph

becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with

slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ138-020315-

Harrison-

Including the city of Marshall

249 AM CST Sun Dec 1 2019

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM

CST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 mph

becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ151-020315-

Panola-

Including the city of Carthage

249 AM CST Sun Dec 1 2019

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM

CST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 mph

becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ150-020315-

Rusk-

Including the city of Henderson

249 AM CST Sun Dec 1 2019

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM

CST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 mph

becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. South

winds 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with

slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ149-020315-

Cherokee-

Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk

249 AM CST Sun Dec 1 2019

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM

CST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with higher gusts.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 mph

becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with

slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ165-020315-

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

249 AM CST Sun Dec 1 2019

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM

CST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 mph

becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with

slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ152-020315-

Nacogdoches-

Including the city of Nacogdoches

249 AM CST Sun Dec 1 2019

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM

CST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 mph

becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with

slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ153-020315-

Shelby-

Including the city of Center

249 AM CST Sun Dec 1 2019

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM

CST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with higher gusts.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 mph

becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ166-020315-

San Augustine-

Including the city of San Augustine

249 AM CST Sun Dec 1 2019

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM

CST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 mph

becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ167-020315-

Sabine-

Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland

249 AM CST Sun Dec 1 2019

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM

CST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 mph

becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

LAZ001-002-020315-

Caddo-Bossier-

Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City

249 AM CST Sun Dec 1 2019

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM

CST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 mph

becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

20

_____

