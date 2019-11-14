TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast

TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, November 13, 2019

_____

473 FPUS54 KSHV 140931

ZFPSHV

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

331 AM CST Thu Nov 14 2019

TXZ096-150330-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

331 AM CST Thu Nov 14 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 50s. North winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. North winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ108>111-150330-

Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,

Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha

331 AM CST Thu Nov 14 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ124-136-150330-

Wood-Smith-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, Hawkins,

and Tyler

331 AM CST Thu Nov 14 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with chance of showers in the morning, then

partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. North

winds 5 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ125-137-150330-

Upshur-Gregg-

Including the cities of Gilmer, Big Sandy, and Longview

331 AM CST Thu Nov 14 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with chance of showers in the morning, then

partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Light and

variable winds becoming north up to 5 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of showers 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds

5 mph becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ126-138-150330-

Marion-Harrison-

Including the cities of Jefferson and Marshall

331 AM CST Thu Nov 14 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with chance of showers in the morning, then

partly cloudy with slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 mph. Chance of showers

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and variable winds

becoming north up to 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Northeast winds 5 mph

becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ150-151-150330-

Rusk-Panola-

Including the cities of Henderson and Carthage

331 AM CST Thu Nov 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers. Highs in the upper

40s. North winds 5 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and

variable winds becoming north up to 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ149-152-150330-

Cherokee-Nacogdoches-

Including the cities of Jacksonville, Rusk, and Nacogdoches

331 AM CST Thu Nov 14 2019

.TODAY...Showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 mph.

Chance of showers 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ153-166-167-150330-

Shelby-San Augustine-Sabine-

Including the cities of Center, San Augustine, Hemphill,

and Pineland

331 AM CST Thu Nov 14 2019

.TODAY...Showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 mph.

Chance of showers 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ165-150330-

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

331 AM CST Thu Nov 14 2019

.TODAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 mph.

Chance of showers 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and

variable winds becoming north up to 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

LAZ001-002-150330-

Caddo-Bossier-

Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City

331 AM CST Thu Nov 14 2019

.TODAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance

of showers in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

40s. North winds 5 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and

variable winds becoming north up to 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

LAZ003-004-012-150330-

Webster-Claiborne-Bienville-

Including the cities of Minden, Springhill, Homer, Haynesville,

Arcadia, Ringgold, and Gibsland

331 AM CST Thu Nov 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s. North winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and

variable winds becoming north up to 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

LAZ005-006-150330-

Lincoln-Union-

Including the cities of Ruston, Farmerville, and Bernice

331 AM CST Thu Nov 14 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 40s. North winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Light and variable winds

becoming north up to 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

LAZ013-014-150330-

Jackson-Ouachita-

Including the cities of Jonesboro and Monroe

331 AM CST Thu Nov 14 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 40s. North winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and

variable winds becoming north up to 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

LAZ010-011-150330-

De Soto-Red River-

Including the cities of Mansfield, Stonewall, Logansport,

Coushatta, and Martin

331 AM CST Thu Nov 14 2019

.TODAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers

in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds

5 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and

variable winds becoming north up to 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather