TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast

TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Thursday, October 31, 2019

_____

791 FPUS54 KSHV 010930

ZFPSHV

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

430 AM CDT Fri Nov 1 2019

TXZ096-020315-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

430 AM CDT Fri Nov 1 2019

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Widespread frost through mid morning. Sunny. Highs in

the mid 50s. South winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Areas of frost from mid evening through the overnight.

Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 mph becoming northwest

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Areas of frost. Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Areas of frost during the early morning.

Widespread frost after midnight. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

30s. North winds 5 mph becoming east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

$$

TXZ108>111-020315-

Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,

Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha

430 AM CDT Fri Nov 1 2019

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Widespread frost through mid morning. Sunny. Highs in

the upper 50s. South winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Areas of frost after midnight. Clear. Lows in the mid

30s. Light and variable winds becoming northwest up to 5 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Areas of frost. Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Areas of frost during the early morning.

Widespread frost after midnight. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

30s. Light and variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

$$

TXZ124-136-020315-

Wood-Smith-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, Hawkins,

and Tyler

430 AM CDT Fri Nov 1 2019

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Widespread frost through mid morning. Sunny. Highs in

the upper 50s. South winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Areas of frost after midnight. Clear. Lows in the mid

30s. Light and variable winds becoming northwest up to 5 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Areas of frost. Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Areas of frost after midnight. Partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

$$

TXZ125-137-020315-

Upshur-Gregg-

Including the cities of Gilmer, Big Sandy, and Longview

430 AM CDT Fri Nov 1 2019

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Widespread frost through mid morning. Sunny. Highs in

the upper 50s. South winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Areas of frost after midnight. Clear. Lows in the mid

30s. Light and variable winds becoming northwest up to 5 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Areas of frost. Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Areas of frost after midnight. Partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 30s. Light and variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

$$

TXZ126-138-020315-

Marion-Harrison-

Including the cities of Jefferson and Marshall

430 AM CDT Fri Nov 1 2019

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Widespread frost through mid morning. Sunny. Highs in

the mid 50s. South winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Patchy frost from mid evening through the early

morning. Areas of frost after midnight. Clear. Lows in the mid

30s. Light and variable winds becoming northwest up to 5 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Areas of frost. Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Patchy frost from mid evening through the early

morning. Areas of frost after midnight. Partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 30s. North winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

$$

TXZ150-151-020315-

Rusk-Panola-

Including the cities of Henderson and Carthage

430 AM CDT Fri Nov 1 2019

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Widespread frost through mid morning. Sunny. Highs in

the upper 50s. South winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Patchy frost during the early morning. Areas of frost

after midnight. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and

variable winds becoming northwest up to 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Areas of frost. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North

winds 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Patchy frost after midnight. Mostly clear. Lows

in the mid 30s. North winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

$$

TXZ149-152-020315-

Cherokee-Nacogdoches-

Including the cities of Jacksonville, Rusk, and Nacogdoches

430 AM CDT Fri Nov 1 2019

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Widespread frost through mid morning. Sunny. Highs in

the upper 50s. South winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Patchy frost during the early morning. Areas of frost

after midnight. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and

variable winds becoming north up to 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Areas of frost. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North

winds 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Patchy frost after midnight. Mostly clear. Lows

in the mid 30s. North winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

$$

TXZ153-166-167-020315-

Shelby-San Augustine-Sabine-

Including the cities of Center, San Augustine, Hemphill,

and Pineland

430 AM CDT Fri Nov 1 2019

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Widespread frost through mid morning. Sunny. Highs in

the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.

.TONIGHT...Patchy frost during the early morning. Areas of frost

after midnight. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Areas of frost. Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Patchy frost after midnight. Mostly clear. Lows

in the mid 30s. North winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

$$

TXZ165-020315-

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

430 AM CDT Fri Nov 1 2019

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Widespread frost through mid morning. Sunny. Highs in

the upper 50s. East winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.

.TONIGHT...Patchy frost after midnight. Partly cloudy in the

evening...then becoming clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and

variable winds becoming north up to 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Patchy frost. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North

winds 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Patchy frost after midnight. Mostly clear. Lows

in the upper 30s. North winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

$$

LAZ001-002-020315-

Caddo-Bossier-

Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City

430 AM CDT Fri Nov 1 2019

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Widespread frost through mid morning. Sunny. Highs in

the upper 50s. South winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Areas of frost after midnight. Clear. Lows in the mid

30s. Light and variable winds becoming northwest up to 5 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Areas of frost. Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Patchy frost during the early morning. Areas of

frost after midnight. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North

winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

$$

LAZ003-004-012-020315-

Webster-Claiborne-Bienville-

Including the cities of Minden, Springhill, Homer, Haynesville,

Arcadia, Ringgold, and Gibsland

430 AM CDT Fri Nov 1 2019

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Widespread frost through mid morning. Sunny. Highs in

the upper 50s. South winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Patchy frost from mid evening through the early

morning. Areas of frost after midnight. Clear. Lows in the mid

30s. Light and variable winds becoming northwest up to 5 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Areas of frost. Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Patchy frost during the early morning. Areas of

frost after midnight. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North

winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

$$

LAZ005-006-020315-

Lincoln-Union-

Including the cities of Ruston, Farmerville, and Bernice

430 AM CDT Fri Nov 1 2019

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Widespread frost through mid morning. Sunny. Highs in

the mid 50s. East winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.

.TONIGHT...Patchy frost from mid evening through the early

morning. Areas of frost after midnight. Clear. Lows in the mid

30s. Light and variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Areas of frost. Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Patchy frost from mid evening through the early

morning. Areas of frost after midnight. Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 30s. Light and variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

$$

LAZ013-014-020315-

Jackson-Ouachita-

Including the cities of Jonesboro and Monroe

430 AM CDT Fri Nov 1 2019

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Widespread frost through mid morning. Sunny. Highs in

the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.

.TONIGHT...Patchy frost after midnight. Clear. Lows in the mid

30s. Light and variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Patchy frost. Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Patchy frost after midnight. Mostly clear. Lows

in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 mph becoming light and

variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

LAZ010-011-020315-

De Soto-Red River-

Including the cities of Mansfield, Stonewall, Logansport,

Coushatta, and Martin

430 AM CDT Fri Nov 1 2019

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Widespread frost through mid morning. Sunny. Highs in

the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Patchy frost during the early morning. Areas of frost

after midnight. Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and variable

winds becoming northwest up to 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Areas of frost. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North

winds 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Patchy frost after midnight. Mostly clear. Lows

in the mid 30s. North winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

$$

24

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather