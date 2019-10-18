TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast

TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Thursday, October 17, 2019

_____

788 FPUS54 KSHV 180829

ZFPSHV

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

329 AM CDT Fri Oct 18 2019

TXZ096-190315-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

329 AM CDT Fri Oct 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ108>111-190315-

Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,

Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha

329 AM CDT Fri Oct 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 mph

becoming west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds

5 mph becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

ARZ070-TXZ097-112-190315-

Miller-Bowie-Cass-

Including the cities of Texarkana, Atlanta, Linden,

Hughes Springs, and Queen City

329 AM CDT Fri Oct 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then mostly sunny with slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

ARZ071-072-190315-

Lafayette-Columbia-

Including the cities of Stamps, Lewisville, Bradley, and Magnolia

329 AM CDT Fri Oct 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms

likely in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ136-190315-

Smith-

Including the city of Tyler

329 AM CDT Fri Oct 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then mostly sunny with slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ137-190315-

Gregg-

Including the city of Longview

329 AM CDT Fri Oct 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and variable

winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then mostly sunny with slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ126-138-151-190315-

Marion-Harrison-Panola-

Including the cities of Jefferson, Marshall, and Carthage

329 AM CDT Fri Oct 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and

variable winds becoming south up to 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ150-190315-

Rusk-

Including the city of Henderson

329 AM CDT Fri Oct 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ149-190315-

Cherokee-

Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk

329 AM CDT Fri Oct 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ153-190315-

Shelby-

Including the city of Center

329 AM CDT Fri Oct 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and variable

winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ152-190315-

Nacogdoches-

Including the city of Nacogdoches

329 AM CDT Fri Oct 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 mph

becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms

likely in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ165-190315-

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

329 AM CDT Fri Oct 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ166-167-190315-

San Augustine-Sabine-

Including the cities of San Augustine, Hemphill, and Pineland

329 AM CDT Fri Oct 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and variable

winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

LAZ017-018-190315-

Sabine-Natchitoches-

Including the cities of Many, Zwolle, Pleasant Hill,

and Natchitoches

329 AM CDT Fri Oct 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

LAZ010-011-190315-

De Soto-Red River-

Including the cities of Mansfield, Stonewall, Logansport,

Coushatta, and Martin

329 AM CDT Fri Oct 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly cloudy.

Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

LAZ001-002-190315-

Caddo-Bossier-

Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City

329 AM CDT Fri Oct 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms

likely in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

_____

