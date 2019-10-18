TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast
TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Thursday, October 17, 2019
_____
788 FPUS54 KSHV 180829
ZFPSHV
Zone Forecasts
National Weather Service Shreveport LA
329 AM CDT Fri Oct 18 2019
TXZ096-190315-
Red River-
Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata
329 AM CDT Fri Oct 18 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
5 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast
winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ108>111-190315-
Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,
Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha
329 AM CDT Fri Oct 18 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 mph
becoming west in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds
5 mph becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
ARZ070-TXZ097-112-190315-
Miller-Bowie-Cass-
Including the cities of Texarkana, Atlanta, Linden,
Hughes Springs, and Queen City
329 AM CDT Fri Oct 18 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and
variable winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then mostly sunny with slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
ARZ071-072-190315-
Lafayette-Columbia-
Including the cities of Stamps, Lewisville, Bradley, and Magnolia
329 AM CDT Fri Oct 18 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and
variable winds.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms
likely in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ136-190315-
Smith-
Including the city of Tyler
329 AM CDT Fri Oct 18 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and
variable winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then mostly sunny with slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ137-190315-
Gregg-
Including the city of Longview
329 AM CDT Fri Oct 18 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and variable
winds.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and
variable winds.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then mostly sunny with slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ126-138-151-190315-
Marion-Harrison-Panola-
Including the cities of Jefferson, Marshall, and Carthage
329 AM CDT Fri Oct 18 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and
variable winds becoming south up to 5 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ150-190315-
Rusk-
Including the city of Henderson
329 AM CDT Fri Oct 18 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and
variable winds.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ149-190315-
Cherokee-
Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk
329 AM CDT Fri Oct 18 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.
Southwest winds 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ153-190315-
Shelby-
Including the city of Center
329 AM CDT Fri Oct 18 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and variable
winds.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and
variable winds.
.SUNDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ152-190315-
Nacogdoches-
Including the city of Nacogdoches
329 AM CDT Fri Oct 18 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 mph
becoming light and variable.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest
winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and
variable winds.
.SUNDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms
likely in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ165-190315-
Angelina-
Including the city of Lufkin
329 AM CDT Fri Oct 18 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and
variable winds.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and
variable winds.
.SUNDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ166-167-190315-
San Augustine-Sabine-
Including the cities of San Augustine, Hemphill, and Pineland
329 AM CDT Fri Oct 18 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and variable
winds.
.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and
variable winds.
.SUNDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
LAZ017-018-190315-
Sabine-Natchitoches-
Including the cities of Many, Zwolle, Pleasant Hill,
and Natchitoches
329 AM CDT Fri Oct 18 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and
variable winds.
.SUNDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
LAZ010-011-190315-
De Soto-Red River-
Including the cities of Mansfield, Stonewall, Logansport,
Coushatta, and Martin
329 AM CDT Fri Oct 18 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly cloudy.
Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South
winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
LAZ001-002-190315-
Caddo-Bossier-
Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City
329 AM CDT Fri Oct 18 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South
winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms
likely in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
_____
