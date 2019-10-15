TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast
TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Monday, October 14, 2019
_____
581 FPUS54 KSHV 150825
ZFPSHV
Zone Forecasts
National Weather Service Shreveport LA
325 AM CDT Tue Oct 15 2019
TXZ096-160315-
Red River-
Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata
325 AM CDT Tue Oct 15 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
5 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms. Becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 50. North winds 15 mph and gusty. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. North
winds 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast
winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
$$
TXZ108>111-160315-
Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,
Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha
325 AM CDT Tue Oct 15 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then
a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 15 mph and gusty.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. North
winds 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
North winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
$$
TXZ124-136-160315-
Wood-Smith-
Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, Hawkins,
and Tyler
325 AM CDT Tue Oct 15 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest
winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then
a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 mph becoming north
after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
North winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
$$
TXZ125-137-160315-
Upshur-Gregg-
Including the cities of Gilmer, Big Sandy, and Longview
325 AM CDT Tue Oct 15 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest
winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then
a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 mph becoming north and
gusty after midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
North winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
$$
TXZ126-138-160315-
Marion-Harrison-
Including the cities of Jefferson and Marshall
325 AM CDT Tue Oct 15 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy. Lows
in the mid 50s. West winds 5 mph becoming north after midnight.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. North
winds 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
Northeast winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
$$
TXZ150-151-160315-
Rusk-Panola-
Including the cities of Henderson and Carthage
325 AM CDT Tue Oct 15 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southwest winds
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy. Lows
in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 mph becoming north and gusty
after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper
60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the
upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ149-152-160315-
Cherokee-Nacogdoches-
Including the cities of Jacksonville, Rusk, and Nacogdoches
325 AM CDT Tue Oct 15 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Showers likely and
isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower
80s. Southwest winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers
and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in
the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 mph becoming north up to 15 mph
and gusty after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper
60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
Northeast winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ153-166-160315-
Shelby-San Augustine-
Including the cities of Center and San Augustine
325 AM CDT Tue Oct 15 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Showers likely and
isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower
80s. Southwest winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy. Lows in the upper
50s. Light and variable winds becoming north up to 10 mph after
midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. North
winds 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the
upper 40s. North winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.
.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East
winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ165-160315-
Angelina-
Including the city of Lufkin
325 AM CDT Tue Oct 15 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Showers likely and
isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower
80s. Southwest winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy. Lows in the lower
60s. Light and variable winds becoming northwest up to 5 mph
after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning. Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 70. North winds
10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
North winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.
.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East
winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
LAZ001-002-160315-
Caddo-Bossier-
Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City
325 AM CDT Tue Oct 15 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers
and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in
the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 mph becoming north after midnight.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. North
winds 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the
mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
LAZ003-012-160315-
Webster-Bienville-
Including the cities of Minden, Springhill, Arcadia, Ringgold,
and Gibsland
325 AM CDT Tue Oct 15 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
5 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers
and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the
upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 mph becoming north after midnight.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper
60s. North winds 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the
mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
LAZ004>006-160315-
Claiborne-Lincoln-Union-
Including the cities of Homer, Haynesville, Ruston, Farmerville,
and Bernice
325 AM CDT Tue Oct 15 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
5 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers
and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the mid
50s. Light and variable winds becoming north up to 10 mph after
midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the
mid 40s. Light and variable winds.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. East winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
LAZ013-014-160315-
Jackson-Ouachita-
Including the cities of Jonesboro and Monroe
325 AM CDT Tue Oct 15 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
5 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers
and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the
upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 mph becoming north after midnight.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper
60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the
upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Northeast
winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
LAZ010-011-160315-
De Soto-Red River-
Including the cities of Mansfield, Stonewall, Logansport,
Coushatta, and Martin
325 AM CDT Tue Oct 15 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest
winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers
and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the
upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 mph becoming north after midnight.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper
60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
Northeast winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East
winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather