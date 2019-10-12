TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast

TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Friday, October 11, 2019

581 FPUS54 KSHV 120752

ZFPSHV

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

252 AM CDT Sat Oct 12 2019

TXZ112-130315-

Cass-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

and Queen City

252 AM CDT Sat Oct 12 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light and variable winds.

.SUNDAY...A 30 percent chance of showers. Becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s. Light and variable winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Light and variable winds.

.COLUMBUS DAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs around 80.

TXZ096-130315-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

252 AM CDT Sat Oct 12 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light and variable winds becoming

southeast up to 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and

thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ108>111-130315-

Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,

Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha

252 AM CDT Sat Oct 12 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light and variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.

.COLUMBUS DAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and

thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs around 80.

TXZ124-125-130315-

Wood-Upshur-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, Hawkins,

Gilmer, and Big Sandy

252 AM CDT Sat Oct 12 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. Light and variable winds.

.SUNDAY...A 30 percent chance of showers. Becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.

.COLUMBUS DAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and

thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

around 80. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ136-137-130315-

Smith-Gregg-

Including the cities of Tyler and Longview

252 AM CDT Sat Oct 12 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. Light and variable winds.

.SUNDAY...A 30 percent chance of showers. Becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 70. Light and variable winds becoming south up to

5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.

.COLUMBUS DAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

around 80. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ126-138-130315-

Marion-Harrison-

Including the cities of Jefferson and Marshall

252 AM CDT Sat Oct 12 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...A 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light and variable winds.

.SUNDAY...A 40 percent chance of showers. Becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.

.COLUMBUS DAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and

thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

TXZ149-150-152-130315-

Cherokee-Rusk-Nacogdoches-

Including the cities of Jacksonville, Rusk, Henderson,

and Nacogdoches

252 AM CDT Sat Oct 12 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50.

Light and variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. Light and variable winds becoming

southeast up to 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

around 80. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ151-153-130315-

Panola-Shelby-

Including the cities of Carthage and Center

252 AM CDT Sat Oct 12 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...A 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Partly

cloudy. Lows around 50. Light and variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 mph becoming light and

variable.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ165-130315-

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

252 AM CDT Sat Oct 12 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. Light and variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. Light and variable winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then a chance

of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

TXZ166-167-130315-

San Augustine-Sabine-

Including the cities of San Augustine, Hemphill, and Pineland

252 AM CDT Sat Oct 12 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Partly

cloudy. Lows around 50. Light and variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. Light and variable winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then a chance

of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

LAZ017-018-130315-

Sabine-Natchitoches-

Including the cities of Many, Zwolle, Pleasant Hill,

and Natchitoches

252 AM CDT Sat Oct 12 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 mph becoming

light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70. Light and variable winds becoming northeast up

to 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then a chance

of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

