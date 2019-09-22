TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast
TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 21, 2019
_____
703 FPUS54 KSHV 220751
ZFPSHV
Zone Forecasts
National Weather Service Shreveport LA
251 AM CDT Sun Sep 22 2019
TXZ096-230315-
Red River-
Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata
251 AM CDT Sun Sep 22 2019
.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the early evening, then a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms during the mid and late
evening. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around
5 mph becoming southeast up to 5 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ108>111-230315-
Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,
Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha
251 AM CDT Sun Sep 22 2019
.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms through mid
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late
morning and afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ112-230315-
Cass-
Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,
and Queen City
251 AM CDT Sun Sep 22 2019
.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms through mid
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late
morning and afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90. South
winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 mph becoming
light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ136-230315-
Smith-
Including the city of Tyler
251 AM CDT Sun Sep 22 2019
.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ137-230315-
Gregg-
Including the city of Longview
251 AM CDT Sun Sep 22 2019
.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ126-138-230315-
Marion-Harrison-
Including the cities of Jefferson and Marshall
251 AM CDT Sun Sep 22 2019
.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late
morning. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows around 70. South winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
90s. South winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ151-230315-
Panola-
Including the city of Carthage
251 AM CDT Sun Sep 22 2019
.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 mph.
.MONDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest
winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ150-230315-
Rusk-
Including the city of Henderson
251 AM CDT Sun Sep 22 2019
.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ149-230315-
Cherokee-
Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk
251 AM CDT Sun Sep 22 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through mid morning, then a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ153-230315-
Shelby-
Including the city of Center
251 AM CDT Sun Sep 22 2019
.TODAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms from late
morning through mid afternoon. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the late afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 10 mph.
.MONDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 mph
becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ152-230315-
Nacogdoches-
Including the city of Nacogdoches
251 AM CDT Sun Sep 22 2019
.TODAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late
morning. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds
10 mph.
.MONDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 mph
becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ165-230315-
Angelina-
Including the city of Lufkin
251 AM CDT Sun Sep 22 2019
.TODAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late
morning. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 mph
becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ166-167-230315-
San Augustine-Sabine-
Including the cities of San Augustine, Hemphill, and Pineland
251 AM CDT Sun Sep 22 2019
.TODAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late
morning. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
5 mph becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
_____
