TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast
TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 29, 2019
Zone Forecasts
National Weather Service Shreveport LA
314 AM CDT Fri Aug 30 2019
Red River-
Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata
314 AM CDT Fri Aug 30 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy through mid morning, then a chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds
5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
East winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ108>111-310315-
Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,
Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha
314 AM CDT Fri Aug 30 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 mph. Heat index readings
101 to 104.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East
winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ112-310315-
Cass-
Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,
and Queen City
314 AM CDT Fri Aug 30 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 mph. Heat index readings
101 to 104.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East
winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ126-138-310315-
Marion-Harrison-
Including the cities of Jefferson and Marshall
314 AM CDT Fri Aug 30 2019
.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 104.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast
winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ137-310315-
Gregg-
Including the city of Longview
314 AM CDT Fri Aug 30 2019
.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 104.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ125-310315-
Upshur-
Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy
314 AM CDT Fri Aug 30 2019
.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 104.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East
winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ124-310315-
Wood-
Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins
314 AM CDT Fri Aug 30 2019
.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
10 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 104.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East
winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ136-310315-
Smith-
Including the city of Tyler
314 AM CDT Fri Aug 30 2019
.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
10 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 104.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
5 mph becoming east in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East
winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ149-310315-
Cherokee-
Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk
314 AM CDT Fri Aug 30 2019
.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
10 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 104.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds
5 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 104.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ150-310315-
Rusk-
Including the city of Henderson
314 AM CDT Fri Aug 30 2019
.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
10 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 104.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds
5 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 104.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ151-310315-
Panola-
Including the city of Carthage
314 AM CDT Fri Aug 30 2019
.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 104.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ153-310315-
Shelby-
Including the city of Center
314 AM CDT Fri Aug 30 2019
.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 mph becoming light and variable.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ152-310315-
Nacogdoches-
Including the city of Nacogdoches
314 AM CDT Fri Aug 30 2019
.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 104.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds
5 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 104.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ165-310315-
Angelina-
Including the city of Lufkin
314 AM CDT Fri Aug 30 2019
.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 104.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 mph becoming light and variable.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds
5 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 104.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
5 mph becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ166-167-310315-
San Augustine-Sabine-
Including the cities of San Augustine, Hemphill, and Pineland
314 AM CDT Fri Aug 30 2019
.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 mph.
Heat index readings 101 to 104.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
