Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

332 AM CST Mon Jan 16 2023

TXZ127-170045-

Taylor-

Including the city of Abilene

332 AM CST Mon Jan 16 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. West

winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 60s. West winds

20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ072-170045-

Tom Green-

Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall

332 AM CST Mon Jan 16 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

West winds 20 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper

30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ140-170045-

Brown-

Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek

332 AM CST Mon Jan 16 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy, cooler with highs in the

upper 60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ054-170045-

Nolan-

Including the city of Sweetwater

332 AM CST Mon Jan 16 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs around 70. West winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 60s. West

winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ169-170045-

Kimble-

Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt,

Segovia, and Telegraph

332 AM CST Mon Jan 16 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, increasing to south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper

30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

60s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ154-170045-

McCulloch-

Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca

332 AM CST Mon Jan 16 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper

30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ098-170045-

Haskell-

Including the cities of Irby and Haskell

332 AM CST Mon Jan 16 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 60s. West winds

20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the

lower 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers, mainly in the

morning. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ099-170045-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson

332 AM CST Mon Jan 16 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 60s. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers, mainly in the

morning. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ049-170045-

Fisher-

Including the cities of Rotan and Roby

332 AM CST Mon Jan 16 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 60s. West

winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers, mainly in the

morning. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ113-170045-

Jones-

Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby,

Tuxedo, and Hamlin

332 AM CST Mon Jan 16 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 60s. West winds

20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ114-170045-

Shackelford-

Including the city of Albany

332 AM CST Mon Jan 16 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 60s. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ128-170045-

Callahan-

Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird,

and Cross Plains

332 AM CST Mon Jan 16 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 60s. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid

30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ064-170045-

Sterling-

Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City

332 AM CST Mon Jan 16 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the lower 70s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy, cooler with lows in

the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ065-170045-

Coke-

Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte,

and Tennyson

332 AM CST Mon Jan 16 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ066-170045-

Runnels-

Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena,

Crews, Winters, and Pumphrey

332 AM CST Mon Jan 16 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 60s. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ139-170045-

Coleman-

Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss,

and Trickham

332 AM CST Mon Jan 16 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper

30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ071-170045-

Irion-

Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood

332 AM CST Mon Jan 16 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ073-170045-

Concho-

Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake

332 AM CST Mon Jan 16 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

West winds 20 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper

30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ155-170045-

San Saba-

Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville,

and San Saba

332 AM CST Mon Jan 16 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ076-170045-

Crockett-

Including the city of Ozona

332 AM CST Mon Jan 16 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, increasing to southwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ077-170045-

Schleicher-

Including the city of Eldorado

332 AM CST Mon Jan 16 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around

5 mph, increasing to southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ168-170045-

Menard-

Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard

332 AM CST Mon Jan 16 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds

around 5 mph, increasing to southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper

30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ170-170045-

Mason-

Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville,

Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter

332 AM CST Mon Jan 16 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. West winds around

5 mph, increasing to southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy, cooler with highs around

70. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ078-170045-

Sutton-

Including the city of Sonora

332 AM CST Mon Jan 16 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, increasing to south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper

30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

