Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

350 AM CST Tue Jan 3 2023

Taylor-

Including the city of Abilene

350 AM CST Tue Jan 3 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny and breezy, cooler with highs in the lower

60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Tom Green-

Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall

350 AM CST Tue Jan 3 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy, cooler with highs in the lower

60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40. Highs in the mid 60s.

Brown-

Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek

350 AM CST Tue Jan 3 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers, mainly

in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

Nolan-

Including the city of Sweetwater

350 AM CST Tue Jan 3 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Much cooler with highs around

60. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

rain showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Kimble-

Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt,

Segovia, and Telegraph

350 AM CST Tue Jan 3 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy, cooler with highs in the upper

60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around

5 mph, increasing to southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

McCulloch-

Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca

350 AM CST Tue Jan 3 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy, cooler with highs in the mid

60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Cooler

with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

evening. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

Haskell-

Including the cities of Irby and Haskell

350 AM CST Tue Jan 3 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson

350 AM CST Tue Jan 3 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

North winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Fisher-

Including the cities of Rotan and Roby

350 AM CST Tue Jan 3 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid

40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

rain showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Jones-

Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby,

Tuxedo, and Hamlin

350 AM CST Tue Jan 3 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid

40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Shackelford-

Including the city of Albany

350 AM CST Tue Jan 3 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid

40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Callahan-

Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird,

and Cross Plains

350 AM CST Tue Jan 3 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid

40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Sterling-

Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City

350 AM CST Tue Jan 3 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Much cooler with highs in the

lower 60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Coke-

Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte,

and Tennyson

350 AM CST Tue Jan 3 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Much cooler with highs in the

lower 60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Runnels-

Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena,

Crews, Winters, and Pumphrey

350 AM CST Tue Jan 3 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Much cooler with highs in the

lower 60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds around

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 60s. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

Coleman-

Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss,

and Trickham

350 AM CST Tue Jan 3 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy, cooler with highs in the mid

60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 60s. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

Irion-

Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood

350 AM CST Tue Jan 3 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Much cooler with highs in the

lower 60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Concho-

Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake

350 AM CST Tue Jan 3 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy, cooler with highs in the mid

60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40. Highs in the mid 60s.

San Saba-

Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville,

and San Saba

350 AM CST Tue Jan 3 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

evening. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

Crockett-

Including the city of Ozona

350 AM CST Tue Jan 3 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy, cooler with highs in the mid

60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, increasing to south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Schleicher-

Including the city of Eldorado

350 AM CST Tue Jan 3 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy, cooler with highs in the mid

60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 70. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40. Highs in the lower 60s.

Menard-

Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard

350 AM CST Tue Jan 3 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy, cooler with highs in the mid

60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Mason-

Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville,

Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter

350 AM CST Tue Jan 3 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy, cooler with highs in the upper

60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

evening. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

Sutton-

Including the city of Sonora

350 AM CST Tue Jan 3 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around

5 mph, increasing to south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

