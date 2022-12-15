TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, December 14, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

355 AM CST Thu Dec 15 2022

Taylor-

Including the city of Abilene

355 AM CST Thu Dec 15 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. East winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows in the upper 20s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 30s. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Tom Green-

Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall

355 AM CST Thu Dec 15 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Brown-

Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek

355 AM CST Thu Dec 15 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 30s. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Nolan-

Including the city of Sweetwater

355 AM CST Thu Dec 15 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming north this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows in the upper 20s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

40s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Kimble-

Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt,

Segovia, and Telegraph

355 AM CST Thu Dec 15 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

McCulloch-

Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca

355 AM CST Thu Dec 15 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs around 50. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Haskell-

Including the cities of Irby and Haskell

355 AM CST Thu Dec 15 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson

355 AM CST Thu Dec 15 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. West winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 30s. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

Fisher-

Including the cities of Rotan and Roby

355 AM CST Thu Dec 15 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

40s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Jones-

Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby,

Tuxedo, and Hamlin

355 AM CST Thu Dec 15 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows in the upper 20s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming

west around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

40s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Shackelford-

Including the city of Albany

355 AM CST Thu Dec 15 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 30s. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Callahan-

Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird,

and Cross Plains

355 AM CST Thu Dec 15 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 30s. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Sterling-

Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City

355 AM CST Thu Dec 15 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. East winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

40s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Coke-

Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte,

and Tennyson

355 AM CST Thu Dec 15 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows around 40.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

40s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Runnels-

Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena,

Crews, Winters, and Pumphrey

355 AM CST Thu Dec 15 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows around 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 30s. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Coleman-

Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss,

and Trickham

355 AM CST Thu Dec 15 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. North winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Irion-

Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood

355 AM CST Thu Dec 15 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North

winds around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows around 40.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Concho-

Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake

355 AM CST Thu Dec 15 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs around 50. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

San Saba-

Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville,

and San Saba

355 AM CST Thu Dec 15 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph,

becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Crockett-

Including the city of Ozona

355 AM CST Thu Dec 15 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows around 40.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Schleicher-

Including the city of Eldorado

355 AM CST Thu Dec 15 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North

winds around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Menard-

Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard

355 AM CST Thu Dec 15 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North

winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Mason-

Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville,

Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter

355 AM CST Thu Dec 15 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around

40. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 60.

Sutton-

Including the city of Sonora

355 AM CST Thu Dec 15 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows around 40.

