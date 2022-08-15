TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 14, 2022 _____ 350 FPUS54 KSJT 150809 ZFPSJT Zone Forecast Product for Texas National Weather Service San Angelo TX 309 AM CDT Mon Aug 15 2022 TXZ127-152015- Taylor- Including the city of Abilene 309 AM CDT Mon Aug 15 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly clear with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ072-152015- Tom Green- Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall 309 AM CDT Mon Aug 15 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ140-152015- Brown- Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek 309 AM CDT Mon Aug 15 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ054-152015- Nolan- Including the city of Sweetwater 309 AM CDT Mon Aug 15 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ169-152015- Kimble- Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt, Segovia, and Telegraph 309 AM CDT Mon Aug 15 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of showers. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ154-152015- McCulloch- Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca 309 AM CDT Mon Aug 15 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ098-152015- Haskell- Including the cities of Irby and Haskell 309 AM CDT Mon Aug 15 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers, mainly in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ099-152015- Throckmorton- Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson 309 AM CDT Mon Aug 15 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers, mainly in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ049-152015- Fisher- Including the cities of Rotan and Roby 309 AM CDT Mon Aug 15 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly clear with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ113-152015- Jones- Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby, Tuxedo, and Hamlin 309 AM CDT Mon Aug 15 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ114-152015- Shackelford- Including the city of Albany 309 AM CDT Mon Aug 15 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly clear with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ128-152015- Callahan- Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird, and Cross Plains 309 AM CDT Mon Aug 15 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly clear with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ064-152015- Sterling- Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City 309 AM CDT Mon Aug 15 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ065-152015- Coke- Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte, and Tennyson 309 AM CDT Mon Aug 15 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ066-152015- Runnels- Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena, Crews, Winters, and Pumphrey 309 AM CDT Mon Aug 15 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ139-152015- Coleman- Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss, and Trickham 309 AM CDT Mon Aug 15 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ071-152015- Irion- Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood 309 AM CDT Mon Aug 15 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A slight chance of showers. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ073-152015- Concho- Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake 309 AM CDT Mon Aug 15 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ155-152015- San Saba- Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville, and San Saba 309 AM CDT Mon Aug 15 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ076-152015- Crockett- Including the city of Ozona 309 AM CDT Mon Aug 15 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ077-152015- Schleicher- Including the city of Eldorado 309 AM CDT Mon Aug 15 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ168-152015- Menard- Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard 309 AM CDT Mon Aug 15 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ170-152015- Mason- Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville, Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter 309 AM CDT Mon Aug 15 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to around 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ078-152015- Sutton- Including the city of Sonora 309 AM CDT Mon Aug 15 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to around 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. 