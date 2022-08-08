TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 7, 2022 _____ 530 FPUS54 KSJT 080818 ZFPSJT Zone Forecast Product for Texas National Weather Service San Angelo TX 318 AM CDT Mon Aug 8 2022 TXZ127-082030- Taylor- Including the city of Abilene 318 AM CDT Mon Aug 8 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ072-082030- Tom Green- Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall 318 AM CDT Mon Aug 8 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ140-082030- Brown- Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek 318 AM CDT Mon Aug 8 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ054-082030- Nolan- Including the city of Sweetwater 318 AM CDT Mon Aug 8 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ169-082030- Kimble- Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt, Segovia, and Telegraph 318 AM CDT Mon Aug 8 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ154-082030- McCulloch- Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca 318 AM CDT Mon Aug 8 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ098-082030- Haskell- Including the cities of Irby and Haskell 318 AM CDT Mon Aug 8 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ099-082030- Throckmorton- Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson 318 AM CDT Mon Aug 8 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs around 100. $$ TXZ049-082030- Fisher- Including the cities of Rotan and Roby 318 AM CDT Mon Aug 8 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ113-082030- Jones- Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby, Tuxedo, and Hamlin 318 AM CDT Mon Aug 8 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs around 100. $$ TXZ114-082030- Shackelford- Including the city of Albany 318 AM CDT Mon Aug 8 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ128-082030- Callahan- Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird, and Cross Plains 318 AM CDT Mon Aug 8 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ064-082030- Sterling- Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City 318 AM CDT Mon Aug 8 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ065-082030- Coke- Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte, and Tennyson 318 AM CDT Mon Aug 8 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ066-082030- Runnels- Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena, Crews, Winters, and Pumphrey 318 AM CDT Mon Aug 8 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ139-082030- Coleman- Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss, and Trickham 318 AM CDT Mon Aug 8 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ071-082030- Irion- Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood 318 AM CDT Mon Aug 8 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ073-082030- Concho- Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake 318 AM CDT Mon Aug 8 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ155-082030- San Saba- Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville, and San Saba 318 AM CDT Mon Aug 8 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ076-082030- Crockett- Including the city of Ozona 318 AM CDT Mon Aug 8 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ077-082030- Schleicher- Including the city of Eldorado 318 AM CDT Mon Aug 8 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ168-082030- Menard- Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard 318 AM CDT Mon Aug 8 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ170-082030- Mason- Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville, Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter 318 AM CDT Mon Aug 8 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ078-082030- Sutton- Including the city of Sonora 318 AM CDT Mon Aug 8 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. $$